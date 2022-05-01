Keeping an eye on things

1 min read
A male red winged blackbird keeps an eye out for other males who may invade his territory. (Photo by Dennis York)
A gander grazing grass. (Photo by Dennis York)
A northern flicker in a maple tree. (Photo by Dennis York)
A northern flicker digs for grubs. (Photo by Dennis York)
A hawk watches the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York)
A partridge blends into the springtime background. (Photo by Dennis York)
An eye is often the first thing I spot when I look for wildlife. (Photo by Dennis York)
Season’s over! Bears 2, Birds 0. Waited one day too long to take them down. (Photo by Tim Davis)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

  1. Tim… those bears sure are cute but can be super destructive of beautiful things!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.