Keeping it local, Mt. Blue TV acquires Daily Bulldog

FARMINGTON – Central Maine Media Alliance, the parent organization of Mt Blue Community Access Television, is excited to announce it has acquired all rights and the operations of Daily Bulldog LLC. The Daily Bulldog will now merge with the operations of MBTV to become a non-profit newspaper that will continue to bring independent and accessible local news for Franklin County.

At MBTV, we are expanding our tool set in how we achieve our mission to help make the communities we serve better places to live, and to educate, inform, and entertain our viewers and constituents.

Similar to our expansion into live streaming events, this local news component to our community coverage with a digital newspaper supports our mission without changing the core integrity of our organization. We are a multimedia resource center designed to help facilitate communication through various mediums, and now we have opportunities to invite citizen journalism with vetted editor oversight, in the way we provide training for creating video content. All of these are consistent with what we already strive to do as an organization.

The Daily Bulldog will continue to be a completely free, fully online publication dedicated to covering the wide variety of happenings in Franklin County. We aim for timeliness, for our news to go far, and to be a reliable point of information for local residents. Annie Twitchell will take on the Managing Editor role, as the previous owner Amber Stone steps away to pursue her many other endeavors and passions. The current freelance journalists will also maintain their roles at the paper. The Executive Director role for MBTV will expand to oversee the operations of the Daily Bulldog.

The acquisition of the Daily Bulldog is the result of a thorough exploration, sought advice, and research. Those we have talked with are excited about the merger, and other stations are actively looking at similar collaboration or merger opportunities. What it means to be a local access station is changing as what it means to be a TV station is changing. As a station, we think the need to preserve existing local media and foster opportunities to better meet the needs of the community are at the forefront of the way forward for community access television as content distribution, demands, and expectations evolve.

Through this merger, we are addressing both the needs of the community and the needs of the station to diversify our revenue streams as traditional funding methods continue to change. This merger adds value to both the Bulldog and MBTV. Initially, both entities will continue to operate essentially as they currently do. After the transition process, opportunities to combine resources and the unique traits and strengths of each organization should lead organically to really exciting collaborative projects and more possibilities to enrich the community.

“I am excited to be a part of that journey,” MBTV Executive Director Andre Cormier says, “and we ask for and look forward to the continued support, investment, and involvement of community members to keep our unique local media resources vital, engaging, and accessible.”