Features Keeping watch by Administrator November 28, 2021November 28, 2021 1 min read A hawk is always looking for his next meal. (Photo by Dennis York) A great blue heron fishes as the afternoon light fades. (Photo by Bobbie Hanstein) A juvenile bald eagle in conversation with a crow. (Photo by Bobbie Hanstein) Common eider spends his winters along the Maine coast. (Photo by Bobbie Hanstein) Common loon in winter plumage on the coast. (Photo by Bobbie Hanstein) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ