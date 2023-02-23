Kingfield approves extended ATV access on Route 27

KINGFIELD – Tuesday night, the Kingfield select board reviewed a proposal from the Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club. Club President Mike Young asked for permission to use Main Street/Route 27 as their route for ATVs. They have been using this road temporarily for the past two years during the road construction project on Route 27. Young said that the club consulted the local game warden and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who received no complaints about the ATV traffic on Main Street for the last two years. Young stated that the club maintains a 25 miles per hour speed limit through town.

By having the ATV trail run along Main Street,, there would be an additional 19 businesses accessible by ATV,, possibly bringing in more customers. By having the ATV trail through Main Street it would allow the ATVs to flow with regular traffic, which Young believes is beneficial as the current trail crosses across the road through traffic causing safety issues.

The ATV trail has run north along Route 27 to Anni’s Market for a number of years; the additional highway usage would be from Annie’s Market to Commercial Street. The total length, from the Kingfield Gateway Parking Lot to Commercial Street, is an estimated 1.3 miles.

Select board member Wade Browne said he has not seen any issues with the ATV traffic through town over the last two years.

If the club received permission from the town, they would need to seek final approval from the State.

Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett had spoken beforehand with the DOT and stated that since there has not been any issues with the ATVs already traveling through town due to road construction, they would likely agree to this change.

Select board member Polly MacMichael said she supported the project but had some concerns with sharing the road with ATVs, as the traffic already travels at higher speeds than the posted speed limits. She also had some concerns about noise pollution; Young said that the club has not received complaints about the noise over the last two years.

MacMichael had also stated in the comprehensive plan that ATV trails and recreation are mentioned along with snowmobile trails, as well as biking and hiking trails. She would like to take into consideration giving the same amount of access to these other trails while giving ATVs a more accessible trail. It was noted that the new sidewalks provide the same access through town for non-motorized traffic.

Kingfield resident Claudia Diller had safety concerns about this new ATV trail opening up, specifically with regards to the hill on the southern end of Route 27 where vehicle traffic often exceeds the speed limit, potentially putting ATV traffic at risk.

The ATV club cannot enforce traffic laws, but Jim Boyce noted that he has never seen an accident on that section of Main Street. Boyce added that ATV traffic generally aims to limit the time on the highways as ATVs have expensive tires that are designed for dirt trails, not paved roads, so the less time spent on the roads, the better.

In addition, it was stated that the town could review the access if issues did arise.

The board unanimously approved the request to allow permanent roadway access along Main Street from the Gateway Parking Lot to Commercial Street.

The board then discussed the town’s planning and zoning ordinance. Clay Tranten, chairman for the planning board, presented a summary of the proposed changes. The planning board will be having an informational meeting next Tuesday, March 7, and a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 to discuss the town’s ordinances.

The planning board has three proposed changes, and would like to include separate warrant articles on the town meeting warrant. This would allow each individual change to be voted on separately, allowing a better representation of the voters’ wishes for the changes. The three proposed changes would be updates to the regular ordinance, introducing the contract zoning part into the ordinance, and an ordinance on interior lit signs.

Since 2018, the planning board has been working with Tom Marcotte to update the regular ordinances, removing redundancies and updating the language.

Tranten stated if someone wanted to come in with a plan that does not fit the current ordinance, contract zoning would allow the town to consider the project without changing the ordinances. The project would go to the planning board for their approval. It would then go to the selectmen for their approval, and then it would have a final decision by the voters.

The planning board has made a question and answer sheet that refers to the changes being made to the ordinance and questions that may be brought up through this process.

Tranten stated this change in the ordinance could be used for anything, it is a tool for them to use for other projects. No plan has been brought to the planning board before for them to consider, but by putting this ordinance in ahead of time, it gives the planning board tools to work with instead of dropping it.

Finally, the other proposed change to the ordinance would either allow or disallow interior lit signage. Any existing interior lit signage would be ‘grandfathered in’ even if the town voters disallowed that type of signage.

The board had then reviewed the appointments for the budget committee. Board Chair Morgan Dunham had asked Targett when the budget committee would get their information to start their reviews of the budget. Targett responded that the board takes the entire month of March to review the budget and by April the budget committee gets their informational packets. After reviewing Julie Swain’s application, the board made a motion to approve Swain.

In other business, Browne said that the town should start posting roads sooner rather than later to help reduce damage. Targett had already talked with the road commissioner and she believes that they will begin posting this weekend.

As MacMichael reviewed the comprehensive plan, it had stated that a town administrative review committee may be necessary to facilitate changes to the town of Kingfield government. MacMichael wondered if it would be wise to put together a committee while the town switches to a town manager form of government. Dunham would like to do further research and discuss it at the next board meeting.