Kingfield board continues discussion on earned paid leave

KINGFIELD – During the select board meeting on Monday, December 19, vice chair Wade Browne opened up the public hearing for CDBG Grant funds, in order to discuss the Department of Economic and Community Development block grant of $60,000. The purpose of this grant is to provide funding for working capital inventory, sustain recent expansion, provide new menu options, and to create new job opportunities for low to moderate income individuals (LMI). The Maine Beer Shed was the applicant. Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett stated that it is a special projects grant utilizing leftover funds, so there could only be one applicant; however, next year other businesses could apply for the grant. There being no public comment, the public hearing was brought to a close.

The board then discussed vacation time and Earned Paid Leave. Walter Kilbreth, select board member, asked if the selectmen continency fund could be used to pay out time, and asked how much was in the fund. Targett said the contingency fund could be used and that the fund had $26,911.66. The options presented to the board for the labor policy were to keep it at the cap of 120 hours or cap it at around 1-2 years of accumulated leave. Kilbreth voiced that they should keep the 120 hour cap that is already in the labor policy.

Browne stated that he thought sick time, vacation time, and EPL should all be grouped together as ‘earned time off’ to make it easier to document and pay off. The board discussed how to manage hours given from EPL. Kilbreth restated his stance on keeping the 120 hour cap, to which Browne replied that he believes there are benefits to giving employees increased hours based on years of service. The board then discussed the idea of having a cap for a certain amount of hours such as the 120 hours already discussed. The hours would gradually accumulate. At the end of the year if the 120 hours are not spent, those hours would be carried over to the next year. However, once the 120 hour cap is reached, additional time would not be accrued until some time is used.

Select board member Polly MacMichael asked what would need to be paid off the vacation time in order to start over. Targett stated it is $8,700. The board currently has $26,000 in their selectmen contingency fund. They made a motion to pay off vacation time, which all were in favor of.

The board moved on to discussing the services of Robert Lightbody from the Sewall Engineering Better Roads Management. Browne stated he thinks the board should hire him to help complete the roads in a timely fashion. The cost given by Lightbody was $1,000 per mile of road. The board was in favor of this motion.

Following up on a previous meeting regarding a public parking sign on Depot Street, Targett reported she checked with the DOT to see if it could be done as well as who owned the road. Depot Street is also known as Route 142 and is owned by the state. DOT replied that it can not be put on the Depot Street sign post due to visibility, as it is near the watering trough. The other issue brought up by the DOT is that they do not put municipal parking signs to direct people to on-road parking, but rather put signs directing people to parking areas or parking lots. Kilbreth suggested installing a separate sign post, to which Targett replied that she is unsure due to the issue with visibility. The DOT has yet to reply back with other options to the board.

The board then reviewed the resolution with AVCOG. Targett stated AVCOG would assist them with getting grants starting in March. The board unanimously approved the agreement.

The board had also reviewed the special town meeting warrant for the potential change to a town manager form of government, and all board members agreed to sign the warrant. There will be a public informational meeting regarding the warrant on Tuesday, January 3, at 6 p.m. More information is available on the town’s website at KingfieldME.org.

Browne brought up postponing Wednesday’s workshop meeting scheduled for December 21, and the board agreed to push it back to January 3.

MacMichael was curious about the various breakdowns in snow removal equipment. Targett replied that Brian’s truck was in Dixfield being fixed, and the sidewalk equipment was on the bridge waiting to be fixed.

During public comment, Susan Davis asked why the wing of a plow didn’t go down all of the sidewalks. Browne replied that it isn’t an easy task, due to the fact that they don’t want to damage the streetlights or mailbox posts. Davis then asked why it wasn’t a possibility to skim the side of the bridge with the wing of the plow. It was stated that putting a 12-foot wide wing on a four-foot wide section of sidewalk would not be possible.

Following the public meeting, the board went into an executive session regarding property matters to discuss possible real estate purchases or projects.