Kingfield board discusses town improvements, accepts resignation from select board member

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield Selectboard met on Tuesday evening to discuss a number of agenda items in the last meeting of the fiscal year.

First on the agenda was the proposed National Wildlife Refuge opportunity in the High Peaks Region. Nancy Perlson of Madrid Township spoke in support of the Wildlife Refuge project from her position assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with outreach. She reported that they are looking for stakeholder representatives from groups such as snowmobile and ATV clubs, hunters and trappers, and municipalities to advise on the planning process and represent their interests.

“I know there’s some controversies about it, I know there’s some general paranoia about the federal government,” Perlson said. “I’m interested in seeing people keep an open mind and engage in the process and see where we come out.”

Tom Saviello shared his doubts about the project, citing similar projects that ended poorly during his time in legislature. “There’s no need to write a plan,” he said, asking the Kingfield board to hold off on making any decisions until they can fully understand the project.

Selectboard vice chair Wade Browne thanked both speakers: “It’s great information from both of you and hopefully we’ll get some more down the line and we’ll make an educated decision.”

An informational meeting is expected to be held for the public in the area in the future.

Debbie Bridges from Maine Municipal Health Trust spoke about health insurance options for the town. This is the second insurance company the selectboard has heard from in recent meetings. They have made no decisions yet.

Les Jordan spoke about the ongoing Tufts Pond Road rebuilding and paving project done by Jordan Excavation of Kingfield. Jordan came to the board on Tuesday to discuss a potential change in gravel depth on the road. He outlined all of the options to the board in order to ensure the road’s longevity. Selectperson Walter Kilbreth made a motion to leave three inches of existing pavement on the road and add gravel on top. It passed unanimously.

Members from the Village Enhancement Committee Sue Davis and Jan Royall came to the board to discuss an engineer proposal for the picnic area on the river. Royall reported that she has been working on this project for close to four years with the VEC. The project originated with the desire to add two picnic tables, a bike rack, and granite steps down to the dam.

Some of the work already completed was damaged by the recent flood this spring. Members of the public expressed concern of establishing this picnic area only to have it washed away by the next flood. There was also a discussion of the potential lack of parking. Ultimately the board decided that the VEC has the $2,500 for the project so they might as well go forward with it and clean up the area. Selectperson Polly MacMichael made a motion to spend the $2,500 and see how it goes, but the board decided to wait until the next meeting to vote when board chair Morgan Dunham will be present.

Selectperson Kilbreth submitted a letter of resignation from his seat, which was accepted by the board with acknowledgments of his service to the town. Tuesday night marked the final meeting with the current board. In July, Kim Jordan will sit on the board in MacMichael’s former seat. With Kilbreth’s resignation the fifth seat is now unfilled.