Kingfield board elects new officers

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield selectboard met Monday night at 6 p.m. for the first meeting of the new term. Wade Browne was elected as the new chair to replace Morgan Dunham, who was elected as vice chair. Dunham said she had discussed this with Browne.

As Browne was absent, Dunham welcomed newly elected Selectperson Kim Jordan to the board for the first meeting of the new year.

The board then discussed the empty fifth seat and their options moving forward, which will be to continue with a four person board for the year or hold a special election, which will be costly. They tabled the issue to discuss with the full board at the next meeting.

The board discussed a request from Webster Library to install a permanent story walk. The library currently puts up temporary signs with pages of books throughout the park and wastewater field, for kids to walk and read as they go. They would like to put up something more permanent, with metal posts and plexiglass. Town Manager Leanna Targett was concerned about how deep the posts would go in consideration of the wastewater field below. She brought up the potential to flag the course in the field to see what it would look like.

Jim Boyce, the caretaker who mows the field and park, asked about the liability of damaging the posts while mowing. He also voiced his support of the project, mentioning that he enjoys reading the books as he mows.

The board ultimately decided to table this discussion until the next meeting, when a representative of the library board can be present and explain the plan fully.

During the Selectmen Discussion for items not included in the agenda, Selectperson Jordan brought up the recent Kingfield POPS concert on Saturday, June 24. She reported that it was a great success despite the unfortunate weather conditions and they had received good feedback from the public. She described how much fun people had, especially the kids, who “danced all night in the rain.”

“I am incredibly impressed with the organization,” Jordan said. The rest of the board agreed with her sentiment.

Jordan also noted that the Kingfield Festival Days are approaching on July 13 through 16.

The next Kingfield select meeting will be on July 17 at 6 p.m.