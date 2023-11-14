Kingfield board hears school district allocation, gateway lighting concerns

KINGFIELD – The Select Board tackled a full agenda Monday evening. In addition to conducting regular town business, the board listening to resident’s concerns on two issues.

Resident Julie Swain addressed the board regarding the town’s involvement with MSAD 58.

“I feel like the Town of Kingfield needs a better deal when it comes to the school system,” she said.

According to Swain, Kingfield students make up 19% of the district population but the town pays 40% of the budget. She said the Phillips ratio was pretty fair however, Strong students made up 36% of the school population and the town contributed 24% of the budget.

“We have a 30 percent increase in our town valuation. I wondered if Strong had a 30 percent increase so I called the town and they do not. It just doesn’t seem fair to me,” she told the board. “I don’t have all the answers but because my taxes keep going up, I have to say something.”

Chairman Wade Brown stated the annual increases in the school budget were very frustrating.

“Twice now, we got a group together to study whether we should even stay in the district. That gets shot down immediately by this town because they don’t want their kids not having a high school to go to. The district can’t shut a school down to try to save some money because once you shut a school down, it kind of shuts a town down.”

Selectperson Kim Jordan, who previously served on the MSAD 58 Board of Directors, said there were a lot of factors and time that went into developing a school budget. The cost savings of the recent reconfiguration of the district would not be seen until the end of the 23/24 school year, she said.

Swain asked if there any possibility of the board changing the allocation from population to valuation.

Browne suggested Swain address the school board with her concerns.

“I’m just bringing it to light. I think we should talk abou it. We have 96 kids in the whole system,” Swain said. “It is not that I want to dissolve the school district. I just want to get a better deal for Kingfield.

Resident Claudia Diller then addressed the board regarding lighting in the gateway parking area. She stated the light seemed to have gotten brighter and likened it to having headlights from a car pointed into her house.

The light, which is ultimately in place for safety in the parking area, has repeatedly been an issue for some residents of Riverside Street, Diller said.

A filter had been put over the fixture to remedy the situation, however Diller believed the filter may have become unattached and blew away.

“The street light in front of our house works great and is a lot less offensive,” she said. “The parking light is annoying.”

Jordan said she took notice of the light during the Trunk or Treat event held at the parking lot in October. “That light shines down from the pole; it does not light up the entire parking l0t.”

Browne asked Town Manager Leanna Targett if the light had been part of a recent upgrade to LED lighting. After she confirmed it had not been, Browne told Diller he did not know what had changed but they would look to see if the filter was still there.

Moving on to town business, Engineer Bob Lightbody presented his plans to address flooding on Island Road. The road, he said, acts like a “big dam” during flooding. Eliminating that would address the issue, he said.

Lightbody suggested a few ideas, including multiple box culverts or a bridge. “Anything would be better than right now,” he said.

The Department of Enviornmental Protection had been contacted but since Lightbody did not have a plan to present to them, the agency said it could not do anything.

Lightbody suggested the next steps would be to pursue a stream survey and develop a site plan design.

To board voted unanimously to move forward with those steps at a cost not to exceed $3,000.

The board then reviewed its Citizens Participation in Kingfield Board Meetings guidelines.

The guideline states: The Board of Selectmen as a general rule allows a high degree of input and comment from Kingfield residents and others who desire to come before the board to make a public statement. At regular meetings the agenda will require the Chairperson to recognize those people in attendance who wish to speak on the matter they requested to be place on the agenda.

In addition, if a person “wishes to speak on a matter listed on the agenda, they will be asked to wait until public discussion uless the Board agrees by majority vote to allow the person to be heard.”

Browne said if someone wanted something put on the agenda, they should call or email Targett. This allows for the board to address legitimate concerns and limits addressing issues repeatedly.

“Lawyers have told us several times not to keep bringing things up over and over,” he noted.

Targett said the guidelines had been in place since 2018 and nothing had been changed.

“It is how we do things now, it is just a reminder,” Dunham stated.

In conclusion, Jordan recognized the Mt Abram High School soccer teams accomplishment. The team won the Class C State Championship on Saturday. She also recognized resident and Carrabassett Valley Academy student athlete Maggie Swain, who will compete in the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea this winter.

“We have a lot of really great youth in our communities; a lot of talent,” Jordan said.

