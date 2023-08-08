Kingfield board opposes potential High Peaks National Wildlife Refuge

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield select board decided to oppose the proposed U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Wildlife Refuge at their meeting on Monday evening.

Bob Carlton approached the board to request that they sign a letter to send to Maine’s federal delegation, declaring their opposition to the project.

Similar requests have been presented to several other towns throughout Franklin County, many of which have opted to sign, including Wilton, Avon, Eustis, and Phillips. Local businesses and organizations have also sent letters to the federal delegation, including Maine Guides Association, Maine Trappers Association, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, and Sugarloaf among many more, as well as local legislature and county commissioners. One reason behind these letters has been cited as a lack of clarity as to why a national refuge is necessary.

Last week, Maine’s federal delegation sent a letter to the USFWS, asking them to stop the process of a High Peaks National Wildlife Refuge.

“We don’t want to stop. You know, this happened ten years ago, and it could happen in another ten years. That’s why we’re asking the towns to sign on,” Carlton stated.

Selectperson Kim Jordan reported that she has heard from local stakeholders, game wardens, and various association leaders who are opposed to the project. She asked the question, how do these individual concerns reach the person who makes the decisions on the project? She shared that she thought a letter from the congressional delegation has a greater chance of making that difference than local individuals.

Sue Davis, who has been following the process, spoke in favor of the refuge on behalf of Nancy Perlson of Madrid, who is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the proposal. Davis referenced an editorial from a Maine sportsman’s magazine, saying “let the process go through.” This was reflective of her advice to hold off on voting against the refuge and learn more about the project before making final decisions.

Selectperson Wade Browne said that he would like to know more about the plan before making a decision, but he was doubtful that this would be possible.

After discussion, the select board ultimately gave a verbal agreement to join the opposition to the wildlife refuge.

More information about the refuge project and its current status can be found in this article, referenced by Browne in the meeting.