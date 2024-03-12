Kingfield budget process begins with preliminary review

KINGFIELD – Town Manager Leanna Targett presented a first look of the proposed budget to the Board of Selectmen Monday evening.

“What I present to you, is a bottom line total municipal budget increase of $23,038, which is the lowest we have had in a very long time,” Targett said.

The budget is subject to change as the board reviews each line item over the next several weeks. The budget will be reviewed by the budget committee in April.

The municipal services line increased by $12,600. Targett said $10,000 of that increase was for discounts and abatements. “We have always had that at $25,000 but we really should have that line item at $35,000,” she explained.

Abatements are necessary when a mistake is made on tax bills. A 2% discount is given to property owners who pay their tax bills on time.

Targett also noted she had instructed Clay Tranten, chairman of the planning board, to stop working on the proposed sign ordinance until selectmen have had time to review it.

Fire Chief Fred Nichols reported fire chiefs throughout the county, emergency management directors and other emergency personnel have been meeting once a month since the Dec. 18 flood.

“We recognized that we needed to do that because we have had four disasters in Franklin County in the last year,” he said.

One of the things discussed was preparing for the next event, he said. Webster Hall is a designated emergency shelter for the town and he has asked for cots, blankets and other supplies for the shelter.

Targett said 18 people used Webster Hall as a shelter during the December event.

“I’ve been doing this for a while and we have never had to activate a shelter,” Nichols said. “It worked well but we were pulling on private supplies.”

He said the group has also discussed the upcoming April 8 eclipse.

“Anything north of Anson Valley Road [New Vineyard] is going to be in totality,” he said.

Kingfield will be in the path of totality for about a minute and a half beginning about 3:30 pm.

“Going by past events, they are saying if it is sunny, we could see thousands of people influx in this area,” he noted.

Kingfield Fire Department, as well as other departments in the area have decided to “step up their game”, he said. “What the discussion was in the last conference call we had, was they were going to be staffing Kingfield Fire to have on-demand power.”

Every emergency agency in the county is going to be active that day including a heavy presence from the Franklin County Sheriff Department and Department of Transportation, he added.

Nichols concluded by reporting the department responded to 109 service calls last year, the most ever recorded. Twenty-five of those calls came during the December rainstorm.

Sno Wanderers Snowmobile Club trail master Jim Boyce reported stakes had been pulled from the trails and put away. After about 7 weeks of snowmobiling, the season was officially over, he said.

“It was one of those years. In a good year, we start in December and run through April. The December storm was a horror. We were just getting ready and we had to go back to point A and start over,” he said.

He noted statewide snowmobile registrations were down 30,000 from last year. A portion of registrations is used to help offset club costs, he added.

In other matters, selectperson Morgan Dunham noted contract zoning for Western Maine Mountain Housing did not pass on March 5.

“We still have to do something about it,” she said.

She suggested researching AirB&B regulations.

Resident Polly MacMichael suggested researching hotel tax for short term rentals; town-owned housing on town land that would generate income for the town; selling land to a developer for housing; or creating grant funding for improvements that have rental stipulations.

“I don’t know the solution but it is an issue,” Dunham said.