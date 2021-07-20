Kingfield Days celebrates community after year of distancing

KINGFIELD – Kingfield Festival Days was held July 16 through July 18, with the majority of events on Saturday, July 17.

Friday night kicked off the weekend with the first Art Walk since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a Surf and Turf dinner and an ice cream social at the town park.

Saturday started out overcast, but the weather cleared up during the day. Several small parades on Depot Street began at 9 a.m., with Mud Football at 10 a.m. and Lawnmower Races at 11 a.m.

In between events, there were a number of vendor booths set up on Depot Street, a quilt show at the United Methodist Church on High Street, and a book sale at Webster Library.

The Grand Parade began at 1 p.m.. There was no theme this year, and more than fifteen displays were presented. “Adam’s Crew”, in memory of Adam Dunham, won first place. The American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 won second place with a preview of the epic water gun war between the West Kingfield Wrecking Krew and the Atropia Liberation Force. Webster Library, with a “Blueberries for Sal” float, won third place. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners.

Following the Grand Parade there was a Duck Race on the Carrabassett river and fire truck rides at the Town Park. Starting at 3 p.m., water games were held on the river behind Longfellow’s Restaurant.

The evening included a memorial ceremony for Bert Dyer, former Post Commander for Post 61, and a flag retirement ceremony. Dyer, who passed away in November of 2020, was honored for his service both to the country and to the community, and ceremonially enlisted in the ranks of “Post Everlasting”.

The evening wrapped up with the Fire on the Mill Pond and a street dance under the big tent, with Dreamin’ Big DJ.

The weather turned wet on Sunday and the water gun war sponsored by Post 61 was postponed for the following Saturday at 9 a.m. Mud Football continued, as that event only improves with water. Robin Cottle and Crooked Bill brought the weekend to a close with music all afternoon under the big tent.

The event was widely considered successful, and man community members said they enjoyed having the time to reconnect with one another.