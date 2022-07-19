Kingfield Festival Days — Best Ever!

KINGFIELD – The stars aligned for this—perfect weather, great leadership, hard workers well organized—Kingfield Festival Days was the one of the best since the 1980s. There was a certain zing in the air with everyone getting back out with friends and new friends for celebrations after more than two years of pandemic. Last year’s was good the same way, and this one even better.

Kingfield felt like it was on steroids. Special kudos for Kim Jordan and Shane, David and Robin Handrahan and their hard-working teams—everything came off like clockwork. It’s easy to imagine that 80% of Kingfield’s 1,000 residents volunteered and/or participated—to their own great pleasure and that of all out-of-town guests! From long lines that moved along fast at Hooper’s Surf & Turf Dinner Friday night to one of the best parades since the 1976 bicentennial, the team made everything move seamlessly.

Every event was a highlight for volunteers and participants alike. From the kids games, the flag retirement ceremony, a corn hole tournament, a croquet tournament for 21-year-olds and older, the fireman’s muster, the Fire on the Mill Pond to a basketball tournament at the Town Park behind the Stanley Museum, a book sale at Webster Library, yard sales at the Kingfield Historical Society and the Stanley Museum, a jail house, duck race, the Norton-Wuori Water Gun Invitational, mud football, food and craft vendors and lawn mower racing, there was something for everyone.