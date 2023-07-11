Kingfield Festival Days promises a weekend of fun

KINGFIELD – This coming weekend marks the annual Kingfield Festival Days. The town will be abuzz with nonstop family fun from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16.

Bingo Night kicks off the weekend on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with chances to win up to $500. Friday will feature the first round of the weekend’s basketball tournament, Hooper’s Surf and Turf Dinner, an ice cream social with games, and the flag retirement ceremony on Depot Street. The Historical Society on High Street will host an open house Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Saturday morning, there will be three kids parades: the doll carriage, bike, and pet parades beginning at 9. Later in the day, the Grande Parade will come through town at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Music Throughout the Years” and there will be cash prizes for first and second place.

Live music, face painting, snow cones, bounce houses, a dunk house, a petting zoo, and mud football will be happening throughout the day. Food and artisan vendors will be selling all day. The Kingfield Fire Department is hosting fire truck fun and games, including a chance to explore a firetruck and even win a ride in a truck during the grand parade. Mill Pond will be full of paddle boards, jousting sticks, and water trampolines for use earlier in the day. Bring your own non-motorized water vehicle to enjoy the river and stick around for Fire on the Mill Pond at 8 p.m. In the evening, live band The What-Naughts will perform for the street dance from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday opens with the Teen & Up 6K Trail Run and Children’s 2K Run, with registration at 7 a.m. and the races at 7:30. The basketball playoffs will take place in the Town Park at 9 a.m.

Among the new events offered this year are the Kids Power Wheel Race that will take place on Saturday morning after the parades and, on Sunday, Smash-A-Car at the Sno Wanderer’s Sled Shed and ATV pulls in the parking lot of Kingfield Wood Products. The popular Lawnmower Race will also take place on Sunday at Kingfield Wood Products.

For the full program, visit the Kingfield Festival Days Facebook page. With any questions or suggestions, call the organizers: Kim Jordan at (207) 491-0730 and Dave Handrahan at (207) 778-1171.