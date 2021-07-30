Kingfield Fire recognizes milestones

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield Fire Department recently celebrated two noteworthy events. Ladder 51 officially entered into service on July 24, and Chief Fred Nichols was recognized for thirty years of service with the fire department.

Ladder 51 was purchased from Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 in Monroe Township, New Jersey. Captain Alan Stewart found the truck listed online, initiated conversation with the department, and handled most of the leg work in bringing the truck to Kingfield. In May, Chief Nichols, Captain Alan Stewart, and Assistant Chief Terry Coffin drove to New Jersey to look over the truck and test it out.

Chief Nichols said that the truck met every criteria on his list, from the overall size to the capabilities it offered. Ladder 51 is a ‘quint’, or ‘quintuple combination pumper’. It serves dual purpose as an engine and a ladder truck. It offers five functions: a pump, water tank, ground ladders, fire hoses, and an aerial device.

The pump will put out 1,500 gallons of water per minute. The tank holds 500 gallons of water. The aerial has a length of 75 feet. This is shorter than the old ladder truck, but Chief Nichols felt that if they needed a 100 foot ladder, they would also require backup from other mutual aid departments. Both Carrabassett Valley and Farmington Fire have longer aerial capabilities.

The department has been looking to upgrade from the old ladder truck for some time.

“This is exactly what I’ve been looking for,” Chief Nichols said. “It’s a significant upgrade for our department.” The truck is a 1997 with very low milage and very low salt exposure, meaning minimal rust and wear on the body.

Ladder 51 was delivered to Kingfield in June and the department has spent time training on how to use it. When it arrived via flatbed truck, the department was startled to find that Monroe Township had sent it fully loaded with hoses, tools, and equipment.

Ladder 51 is 37 feet in length, allowing it to fit in the space allocated for it in the fire station. Beside the station considerations, a shorter length was important to Chief Nichols as that would allow them greater maneuverability on narrow back roads and around tight corners. He reported that the truck has a powerful motor and can tackle the hills with no problems.

Once the detailing on the truck was completed, the fire department performed a traditional ‘pushing of the apparatus’ ceremony. Captain Josh Stewart explained that this tradition originated a hundred years ago when the fire service transitioned from horse or man drawn apparatus to motorized apparatus.

“It pays homage to the men and women before us who, with older apparatus, had to push them back into the station by hand. Even though we don’t have to push them anymore, it reminds us of the hard work of our predecessors and christens the new apparatus with that same work ethic.”

While the lettering and details on the truck were changed to Kingfield Fire, the department chose to retain the name—Ladder 51—and the dedications that Monroe Fire had placed on the truck in honor of their fellow firefighter Donald ‘Red’ Bromley. They felt that it was a way to honor the truck’s legacy.

Chief Nichols said that the Bromley family has already been to visit the truck at the Kingfield station.

With the addition of Ladder 51, Chief Nichols oversees a fleet of vehicles with specific purposes to serve the department. Tanker 3 hauls additional water and can be hooked up to supply Ladder 51 with water, Forestry is a beefy military grade truck that can navigate rough terrain and logging roads to service difficult areas, and Engine 5 carries water and tools for multiple applications. The squad truck has tools for motor vehicle accidents, road blockages, and other non-fire emergencies. In addition, it can haul the UTV, which is used for backwoods fires and rescues.

Chief Nichols said that Kingfield Fire, like most volunteer fire departments, is looking for new members. A lot of the training can be done in-house with the certified instructors who serve on the department, and Kingfield Fire also trains with the departments in Carrabassett Valley, New Portland, and Eustis on a regular basis.

In addition to entering Ladder 51 into service, the department surprised Chief Nichols with a plaque commemorating thirty years of service to the department. Chief Nichols joined in 1991 as a junior firefighter while attending Mount Abram High School and has remained an active member. He served with the Forest Service for a season, participating in forest fire operations in Idaho. For ten years he served as deputy chief, and in 2018 he was appointed fire chief. He has made some changes in the department operations, but the heart of their mission—to serve and protect—remains clear.