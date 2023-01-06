Kingfield holds public hearing on potential town manager position

KINGFIELD – On Tuesday, Kingfield officials held a public informational meeting regarding an upcoming vote on changing the form of government to a Town Manager model. The possibility of a town manager being implemented into Town and Governmental affairs raised some questions from the community.

Parts of the discussion revolved around the challenge that while the town would be voting on the concept of changing forms of government, the perception is that they would indirectly be voting for Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett to take the position of town manager if they were to vote in favor of the change.

Select Board Chair Morgan Dunham opened the informational meeting to the public for questions and discussion.

Claudia Diller, a Kingfield resident, shared her concern about this change in government feeling rushed, stating, “You’ve never had a town manager. I think the town needs a vision – I just can’t see how rushing into this decision, you know rolling this administrative assistant into a town manager is an enlightened move, we really need someone who has a vision for the town.”

Dunham said, “I don’t feel as though we rushed into this at all. I really feel like we need to move into the town manager form of government just for efficiency’s sake. Leanna is in charge of our town’s employees but she isn’t allowed to hire or fire.”

Diller also questioned what will happen to Targett’s current role, asking whether Targett would be taking up both jobs or if someone would be hired as an administrative assistant. The board indicated that Targett would fulfill the additional responsibilities of town manager in addition to her current job description.

John Goldfrank, a resident of Kingfield, asked about the advertising of the meeting, noting “It was posted at the Post Office, the Town Office, and Mainely Provisions, and so, how many people go to Mainely Provisions and look on that bulletin board out in the hallway?”

Goldfrank was concerned with the fact that the people of Kingfield may go through their day without taking notice of the few postings in these buildings. He believes that the meeting should be pushed back in order to further inform the townspeople, so that they may take part in the meetings.

Goldfrank also brought up the concern of Targett’s future availability as a town manager, stating “We need to have somebody that will stand over all the departments – with that, Leanna will have to have more of an open door policy.”

Vice Chair of the board, Wade Browne, replied, “I’ve never known her door to be closed.” He considers Targett’s availability to be open and that she has the capability to take on town manager.

A member of the school board, Kim Jordan, replied in response to Goldfrank’s comment stating “Being on the School Board, we have tried and tried and tried to get the public to come to a meeting – we have done everything we can to try and get people to come to these meetings. Unless you just drag people out of their homes, they do not come to these functions.” She understands the difficulties of attracting the public to board meetings, and also recognized Targett’s ability to keep in contact with others and her open availability.

Annie Twitchell, a Kingfield resident, asked the board, “What are the differences in the roles and responsibilities between Administrative Assistant and Town Manager positions?”

Targett referred to the state statute outlining the job description of a town manager. “If I had my job description out here tonight, you would see that mine is exactly the same as what’s here, except for hiring and firing.”

If Targett does become town manager, most, if not all of her roles and responsibilities would be the same as her current job of administrative assistant. Therefore it is not expected that she would be taking on too much work.

Board member Polly MacMichael made a clarification with the public, stating “I feel like we should be talking about changing to a town manager form of government, rather than advocating for a certain person to have a certain job. So I want to make it clear that as I understand it, first we have to have this hearing of whether or not to change to the Town Manager form of government then we simply vote on this at this special town meeting, and then it’s up to the select board to appoint a town manager.” She expressed her discomfort with the townspeople focusing on Targett’s qualifications, rather than comparing which form of government is more favorable.

Diller then conveyed her concern over if the town really knows what it wants, saying “If you want to really know what a town manager is all about, have Dave Cota and Mark Green come down and talk to you.” She believes in order to get a better understanding on this form of government there should be a conversation with people already in that position who have a good idea on what the job entails and how it benefits the town. (Editor’s note: Cota is the town manager and Green has served as the interim town manager, both in the town of Carrabassett Valley.)

The board had previously voted three to two against posting the position for applicants, so if the town votes in favor of the change, the position is expected to go to Targett without the job being posted. Some board members indicated that she understands the town and its needs so she would be a good fit for the position. They also specified that the select board would be hiring a department head, not a publicly elected town official.

In response to a question of whether the board is legally obligated to post the position, MacMichael stated, “We’ve talked to MMA and they have suggested that we do, because it is actually eliminating one position and creating a different position.”

While it is recommended to do so, the town is not required to post the position.

Targett stated that for workshops and certain training, she needs to maintain 8 hours of management classes per year, usually done through Maine Municipal Association. Training expenses are already built into the budget. It was suggested that additional training could be required of a town manager in the job description, and that additional training opportunities would likely become available to a town manager that are not available for an administrative assistant.

Another resident of Kingfield expressed concern about the power a town manager would have in relation to hiring and firing, stating “One person will have the capability of hiring and firing. What if she fires a person that they don’t feel they should have been fired? What can be done then?”

Browne noted, “Well, we’re still above her. I can’t for one minute think that she would go hire and or fire anyone without coming to this board.”

“There is a due process,” MacMichael added, “If that were to be the case that the town manager did hire and then did fire someone, the employee who was fired, that employee can appeal to the board of selectmen and go through a due process in order to be heard, then it comes down to the decision of the board.”

Browne expressed to the public that it is up to the town as to whether they want to move forward on this new form of government or not. He believes it is time for the town to move forward and that it is good to have new ideas be brought in.

Another resident asked the board, “Has there been a lot of instances where they had to have employees hired or fired and had to wait two weeks for you guys to resolve it, that Leanna could have taken care of?”

Dunham replied, “I mean not a ton, but we definitely have had to deal with them,” and Targett added, “Much more the personnel issues, rather than the hiring and firing.” There have been personnel issues that had not escalated to the point of firing someone, but that needed to be addressed – due to Targett’s current role as administrative assistant she has been unable to handle these personnel issues and has instead needed to take it to the select board.

A special town meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, to vote on the proposed change to a town manager form of government. The voters will not be deciding on the person to fill the position, only on whether to create the position or not. There will be no absentee voting for the special town meeting. Staff will be available to help eligible residents register to vote during normal town office hours.

A ‘frequently asked questions’ document and other information on the proposal is available on the town’s website, KingfieldME.org

Editor’s note: An announcement from Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett on Friday, Jan. 6, indicated that the select board may decide to cancel the special town meeting set for Jan. 17. More details and updates are expected in the near future.