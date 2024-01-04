Kingfield housing project sent back to planning board

KINGFIELD – Selectmen met on Tuesday, Jan 2 and addressed a full agenda. It was the first meeting held since November 20 as both regularly scheduled December meetings were canceled due to adverse weather.

A Western Maine Mountain Housing contract zoning application for a prospective affordable workforce housing project was turned back to the planning board.

Contract zoning was approved at the June 2023 town meeting. It allows the town to consider changes to the zoning ordinances for specific projects. The changes necessary for the housing project include setbacks, height, density, square footage of lots, and the number and size of parking spaces.

Chairman Wade Browne stated that after reviewing information from the town attorney, that the project should go back to the planning board.

“This has changed several times, even since we met with you the last time,” he said, addressing the project’s Executive Director Mark Green. “This should go back to the planning board as a whole. Richard [Hawkes] kind of went on his own, probably with the board’s direction and I don’t think they have any problem with it. It should be taken back to them for them to look at, as a whole, and agree to what this is, as a whole, instead of one or two persons at a public meeting.”

“Privately, five of the seven of us have gone along with all of his suggestions for changes,” stated Planning Board member Susan Davis.

Browne noted it should not be done privately but rather publicly.

Green voiced his hope in getting a date set for citizens to vote on the changes.

Browne said a date could not be given until after the planning board reviewed the complete project application. The next meeting for the planning board is Tuesday, Jan 9 at 6pm at Webster Hall.

“The sooner we can get it done, the better, if we are going to compete for the next round of money,” Green said.

Selectmen plan to revisit the application and potentially set a date for the vote during their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 16 at 6pm.

BULLETIN BOARDS

Village Enhancement Committee member Claudia Diller presented a proposed bulletin board project to be installed at Mainely Provisions. She explained the bulletin board would be a centralized place for information such as meeting and committee agendas and road work notices to be posted. The bulletin board would be for official town business and nothing political in nature. It could also be a place for visitors to pick up maps and pamphlets.

The bulletin board would be a place for townspeople, especially older people who are not on the internet and people who are not on social forums, to get information, she said.

“The hitch was, when the VEC was talking about this, who is going to be posting this information,” Diller said. “I think it is an important town function. It would be really nice if whatever Leanna (Targett, Town Manager) was posting here… could be posted there.”

Each board and committee could also be responsible for posting its agendas, she suggested.

Selectman Kim Jordan said she thought the intentions were great.

“It just doesn’t happen,” she added. “I don’t think it is up to us to put a task onto other people to do it. The first time it doesn’t make it to that bulletin board somebody is going to come screaming to the planning board or the select board because we didn’t get the poster up in time.”

Browne said maintenance of the board was also a concern, noting layers of papers and advertisements on the current bulletin boards at the grocery store. “It will be fresh and new for a while but then it will go to the wayside,” he noted.

“It is up to you,” Diller said. “It depends on how important you think it is for townspeople to get information about what is going on in town. This is for people who don’t go on the forum.”

“It is of great importance for the people to know what is going on. I just don’t think that is the place for it,” Browne said.

The discussion turned to using an electronic sign to post information.

Jordan said that was what she was holding out for. “I will say it today, tomorrow and next week. We need an electronic sign down by the gateway people can see as they are coming into Kingfield,” she said.

Browne said the VEC should look into it, possibly putting something at both ends of town.

PARKING AT THE DAM

A proposed project to move the guardrails back six feet along Route 16 near the Centennial Bridge and dam was also discussed. Davis suggested the project in order to allow on-street parking for people to access the dam and swimming area.

Davis said the cost of the project, which would include fixing damage incurred during the flood and installing granite steps, would be about $60,000. A grant may be available that would cover 60% of the cost, she said. She also noted she had already talked with the Department of Transportation.

Jordan said she was not comfortable with cars parking there due to tractor-trailer truck traffic turning on and off the bridge.

Davis asked, “Do you want us just to block it completely off and kids can never swim there again? Is that the best answer?”

Citizen John Goldfrank said Mill Street property owners have never disallowed parking on the other side of the river. This allows people to walk across the bridge to the swimming area.

“I don’t want to give up on your process but these are things to think about,” Browne said.

COMBINED POSITIONS

Selectmen discussed merging the seasonal caretaker position with a winter maintenance/public works position.

“It would be beneficial to the town in the long run to combine the two. We have sidewalks that need to be snowblowed,” Browne said.

Both positions are already in the budget, but there has been no interest in the winter position.

Selectman Hunter Lander noted it would be easier to find someone full-time, which would include benefits.

The seasonal caretaker, Jim Boyce, asked for an executive session to be held following the meeting to discuss the merger.

In an email Wednesday morning, Targett said no motion was made following the executive session.

CDBG PUBLIC HEARING

In other news, a Public Hearing was held to discuss acceptance of a $90,000 Community Development Block Grant. Following the hearing, selectmen signed the documents necessary to accept the funds.

The grant will allow gap financing for equipment and inventory purchases, working capital and job creation at Mountain Village Farm. Targett will administer the grant.