Kingfield officials discuss legal needs, audit results

KINGFIELD – The Board of Selectmen held a brief meeting Tuesday evening to address a handful of business matters.

Town Manager Leeanna Targett reviewed a letter from the town attorney, Amanda Meader. “Due to her work/life balance, she is no longer going to service the Town of Kingfield effective August 1,” Targett said.

The board concurred that the decision was an unfortunate one and requested Targett reach out to Meader to see if she would consider continuing serving the town’s legal needs.

“If it is etched in stone, then we have no other choice but to move forward,” Selectman Wade Browne said.

Targett told the board she would reach out to Meader and bring the results of the conversation to the next meeting.

In anticipation of the need for a replacement, Targett shared a draft request for proposal to begin the process of looking for a town attorney. The board will review it, if necessary, in March.

The board also reviewed a first draft of a new public participation policy and brochure, which will be discussed at the next meeting.

Targett then reviewed an audit report letter from Maine Municipal Audit Services.

“We always want an auditor to find something, and she always finds something,” Targett said. “This year she pointed out our bank statements were not done in a timely fashion.”

Targett said this was due to staff turnover.

“The new treasurer is already on top of it and doing it on a monthly basis,” she added.

In other matters, Browne stated Henry Williams would be retiring but has offered to help out occasionally, if needed. Williams is a long-time employee working with the public works department.

Sue Davis reported the Planning Board had been working very hard on a sign ordinance and contract zone application from Jonathan and Kim Jordan. The planning board is hopeful to have these two items on the June town meeting agenda, she said.

On Tuesday morning, Targett posted information regarding the two planning board projects. This information was not made available during the selectboard meeting.

Informational meetings for the proposed sign ordinance and contract zoning application for the Jordan Ventures housing project will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. A Public Hearing on the proposed projects will be held Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Webster Hall.

Paper copies of the ordinance and applications will be available for review at the town office during normal business hours beginning Tuesday, Feb. 26.

As a reminder, nomination papers will be available at the town office beginning Thursday. Papers need to be returned by April 2.

At the town meeting, two selectmen and two school board director positions will be decided. Nominees will need to specify which seat they are running for when taking out papers.

Available for selectmen, are a 3-year seat, currently held by Morgan Dunham; and a 1-year position to complete the term vacated by Walter Kilbreth last year.

A 3-year school board director position, currently held by Kimberly Robinson; and a 1-year position to complete the term vacated by Paul Orbeton are also available.

The next meeting of the selectboard will be held Monday, March 4 at 6 p.m. in Webster Hall.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated Wednesday morning with information on two upcoming public meetings.