Kingfield officials perform recount for close Selectboard seat vote

KINGFIELD – A recount was held on Monday, June 14, for the close race for John Dill’s seat on the Board of Selectmen. Polly MacMichael and Brad Orbeton ran for the seat in 2020; as the annual town meeting was cancelled because of COVID-19, the election was put off until 2021.

On June 5, community members gathered in the parking lot at the Kingfield Elementary School for the town meeting. 133 residents were checked in to vote, but only 131 ballots were counted in the vote for John Dill’s seat.

The race was close. MacMichael received 66 votes and Orbeton received 65 votes. Moderator Paul Mills stated that the ballot clerks counted three times to ensure an accurate count.

Orbeton requested a recount of the ballots after the meeting. The town of Kingfield has never had a municipal recount, Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett said. In an open town meeting format, a recount would usually be performed at the meeting.

Targett reached out to Mills for advice, and he recommended that they follow through with the recount.

Town Clerk Faith-Anne Gould opened the sealed envelope of ballots and presented them to ballot clerks Judy Dill, Pat Meldrum, and Jane Deely. The clerks recounted the ballots and found the same results that were announced at the meeting: MacMichael with 66 votes and Orbeton with 65 votes.

Following the announcement, Orbeton stood up, thanked the community for coming out to witness the recount, and shook MacMichael’s hand. “Congratulations, Polly.”

Targett swore MacMichael into office after the recount. Her term will begin on July 1, 2021.