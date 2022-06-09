Kingfield POPS returns

KINGFIELD — After two years away, Kingfield POPS is returning on June 25 for the 18th annual concert. This well-loved event hosts the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and local musicians in a unique outdoor venue in the middle of a hay field, concluding with a fireworks show over Maine’s western mountains.

The show is held at the Kennedy Farm on Route 142 in Kingfield, near the Kingfield Elementary School.

Greeting guests as they arrive at the concert, local students will show off their talents in the Stratton School All-Star Steel Band.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will be led by Lucas Richman, a Grammy winning music director and composer. Headlining the show is Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection, showcasing traditional bluegrass, French-Canadian fiddle music, and original songs.

Lousia Stancioff, a Chesterville native, plays indie folk music and melodies, with band mates Dave and Dane Kelly adding solos on the guitar, drums, and other instruments. Local musician Coleman Martin will add in an upbeat mix of guitar and powerful vocals. Stream Reggae, based in Portland, brings the music of the Caribbean into the north Appalachian mountains, along with light-hearted energy and good fun.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the concert runs through the evening until dark, concluding with a firework display.

Kingfield POPS began in 2003 as a project of the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association with the goal of bringing tourists into the area to help boost the local economy. The event has flourished; Kingfield POPS is now a non-profit organization providing visual and performing arts experiences in rural Maine, enhancing both economic growth and quality of life. Kingfield POPS draws both locals and guests from across the country. Long-time attendees know to pack an umbrella in case of showers, a picnic supper, and a frisbee or bubbles for the kids.

Tickets are available online at kingfieldpops.com and locally at Mainely Provisions in Kingfield, Food City in Farmington, at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield, Farmington, Skowhegan and Rangeley, and at the Western Mountains Visitor Center in Carrabassett Valley. Adult tickets are $30 prior to the event and $35 at the gate, while youth 17 and under are admitted for free.