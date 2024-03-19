Kingfield road repair plans held up by survey work

KINGFIELD – Engineer Robert Lighbody of Maine Highlands Development told the Board of Selectmen Monday evening the preliminary work needed to complete road repair plans had not been completed.

“I am happy to report some progress on West Kingfield Road and Riverside Street. Main-Land [Development Consultants] has now taken over the survey portion and it is supposed to be completed this week,” he explained.

During the Feb. 5 board meeting, Lightbody said the surveyor he had been working with had been unresponsive.

At the time, Selectperson Morgan Dunham asked if the surveying would be done before spring. Lightbody had suggested he was, realistically, two months behind.

Monday evening, Lightbody said he expected to have the survey data by the end of the month. His goal was to have the plans wrapped up by May, he said.

Regarding Island Road, Lightbody said he submitted a proposal to Town Manager Leanna Targett in February. He said a flood channel survey was needed before the Department of Environmental Protection or Department of Transportation would consider working on the project. He said the survey could be completed within three to four weeks of proposal acceptance.

“From there, I create the base plan and we can start talking with DEP to get their input for solutions and start working on the next steps,” he explained.

Island Road resident Margaret Arbuckle asked how a survey would help know more about what was needed to “deal with the river.”

Lightbody explained hydraulic surveys helped in knowing how big of an opening was needed for a road crossing. Knowing the characteristics of a flood channel gives engineers an idea of the volume of water that can move through. “A survey gives us the data we need to figure out the new road. We have to be able to prove that this is the amount of water that goes through,” he explained.

“That includes looking at the wet run, right? People think we flood from the river, we don’t. We flood from the wet run,” Arbuckle continued. “What is going to be done so that the wet run doesn’t become the river?”

Lightbody said the majority of the survey included the flood channel, what Arbuckle referred to as the wet run.

“We understand that is where the flooding comes from. This has nothing to do with preventing floods. It will provide emergency travel across that channel,” he explained.

Chairman Wade Browne voiced his disappointment over the delay of West Kingfield Road and Riverside Street. “We had talked about trying to get these together by January so we could get them out to bid. Now we are going to be a couple months still. We aren’t going to find anyone to do anything until maybe fall, if we are lucky. We put quite a bit of money into the other projects to put them out in January, and now it is going to be May.”

He was aware a scope was needed on Island Road but suggested it was difficult to keep spending with no results.

Lightbody said he was disappointed as well and had chosen a different surveyor to work with in the future. “Short of that, I told you I would get the work done and I will, as soon as I can,” he said.

Island Road will be a lengthy project spanning several years, he said.

Riverside Street and West Kingfield Road should go out to bid as one package, he explained, for efficiency. He suggested it would be a 14-week project, if combined.

Browne said he was in favor of moving forward with the Island Road project since it was such a lengthy project. The board agreed. Lightbody’s proposal was $5,500 and includes his engineering fee and the survey.

“It is going to get more expensive the longer we wait,” Dunham said.

Riverside Street resident Claudia Diller asked if speed bumps were in the reconstruction plan. Targett said removable speed bumps were being considered instead of permanent ones.

The board continued reviewing the proposed budget. A final selectmen’s budget is expected to be reviewed by the budget committee beginning April 8.