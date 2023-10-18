Kingfield select board reviews contract zoning proposal for workforce housing project

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield select board met on Monday evening to review the planning board’s recommendation of approval of the Western Maine Mountain Housing (WMMH) application for contract zoning for their affordable workforce housing project. The proposal, which was unanimously approved by the planning board before reaching this meeting, has been revised several times throughout the process.

Contract zoning, which was approved by town meeting vote in June 2023, would allow the town to consider case-by-case changes to the zoning ordinances for specific projects. WMMH is requesting changes to the following zoning ordinances and regulations: setbacks, height, density, square footage of lots, and the number and size of parking spaces. These changes have been reviewed by the planning board, who presented a recommendation to the select board. The final decision on the changes for this project rests with the citizens of Kingfield in a town meeting vote.

The proposal suggested that WMMH would collect $248,000 per year in rent after utilities. Mark Green, Executive Director of WMMH, clarified that this number takes into consideration the industry standard of 4% vacancy. If all apartments were full, the number would be higher.

WMMH is planning to conduct a rent study to find out what a typical one-bedroom apartment goes for in Kingfield to ensure that they are truly presenting affordable housing. Green also made it clear that if residents exceed the required percentage of the Area Median Income after their acceptance into a housing unit, they will not be disqualified from staying in the housing.

Green and the select board discussed a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) with the board. This would require that the organization, which is exempt from taxes as a non-profit, make an annual payment to help offset financial impacts to the town. He suggested that a rate of 7-10% of collected rent would be fair and sustainable for WMMH. After some discussion, Chairman Wade Browne made a motion to set a 10% tax, per Selectperson Kim Jordan’s suggestion that they could lower it in the future if needed, and send it to the town’s lawyer to review. The board voted unanimously for this tax rate.

Later in the meeting, discussions on this project continued. When asked why the project did not start with houses, the representatives from WMMH clarified that Phase 2 of this project, which may happen 3 to 5 years down the road, will include single family homes. The apartments of Phase 1 were not designed to house big families. Paul Peck, Vice President of WMMH, explained that this decision was made due to costs and the availability of grant funding.

Resident Rob Woodhouse spoke up, asking for more specific language on the allotted number of square feet per single family home in the proposal, wanting to ensure that in a few years the board doesn’t misinterpret the density information included in the contract zoning. Peck wondered at the downside of having a tight neighborhood with lots of 2,500 square feet, saying that many young people want that. “We’re going to have a park, we’re going to have a garden area, we’re going to have a dog park,” Peck said, reasoning that smaller individual parcels would be acceptable given the additional common spaces and amenities.

Selectperson Jordan shared her own visual reasons for not wanting too dense of a development: “I don’t want to see that in Kingfield. It looks too congested.”

Resident Johnny Maynard asked the question: What if Phase 1 is unsuccessful? Green did not address this possibility, replying “I don’t think there’s a chance that this is going to fail.”

At the insistence of Maynard and other members of the public, Peck shared that the worst case scenario, if the first phase of the project fails, is that the buildings are torn down and there is an empty lot again.

Another member of the public complained that this discussion was repetitive of the planning board’s several meetings on this very topic.

The select board discussed the proposal and set a tentative plan to hold a special town meeting in mid-November to vote on the contract zoning. The town could hold a special town meeting with a ballot system, but that would require a hundred days’ notice to allow for absentee ballots, Town Manager Leanna Targett said. The other option would be to call a town hall style meeting, which could be arranged in a much shorter time frame.

From the Village Enhancement Committee, Sue Davis and Jan Royall spoke at the meeting about a proposed project of placing benches around town. The benches in question are made of cast iron and composite and come with a 50 year warranty, Davis explained. Royall clarified that the majority of the benches will be placed on private property and in the state right-of-way, rather than town-owned land. Chairman Wade Browne suggested that the VEC get permission from private property owners before purchasing the benches. The board gave the VEC permission to spend funds from the TIF account, not to exceed $7,000, with a contingency of getting the permission beforehand.