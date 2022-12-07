Kingfield selectboard reviews earned paid leave, bid process for Tufts Pond Road

KINGFIELD – During the select board meeting on Monday, December 5, Julie Swain asked for clarification regarding the sidewalk in front the old Keenan building she is renting. Swain stated the sidewalk becomes icy, making it a liability for pedestrians and customers. In a previous meeting the board had directed Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett to work with the road commissioner to place a bucket of sand in front of the building.

Swain stated, “I just want to make sure no one gets hurt. So I am willing to sand and shovel sand until the guys can come and clear them – I can’t lift buckets, five gallon buckets of sand.”

Wade Browne, vice chair of the selectboard, agreed with Swain, stating that there should be action taking place to prevent any slips. Browne brought up the idea of a 55 gallon drum holding sand that they can leave over the winter season and fill up as needed. Walter Kilbreth, selectboard member, expressed that the sand could be shared by businesses to address troublesome areas of the new sidewalks along Main Street. The board agreed to have two of three galvanized metal cans placed along the stretch and to have the Public Works crew ensure the cans are kept full of sand.

The board then discussed vacation time and Earned Paid Leave. Currently, town employees have accumulated a bank of earned paid leave. The board proposed paying the employees for accumulated time over 120 hours, then instituting a ‘cap’ so employees can hold so many hours of earned paid time, but not continue accumulating it. The hope is to prompt employees to use their earned time while preserving hours in case of an emergency.

Browne noted that for his profession, his earned paid time is capped at around 330 hours, and carries over each year. In order to earn more hours, the hours already accrued need to be spent.

The board would also like to change the current policy, by merging vacation time and earned paid leave, which replaced sick pay within the last couple years per a policy change from the governor’s office. The issue will be revisited.

The board also discussed taking certain streetlights out on Maple Street after receiving complaints from a few Kingfield residents, stating that they would like to have the streetlight bulb removed. Targett suggested to the board that they could try lowering the wattage with the streetlight on Winters Hill, and the couple on Maple Street.

The board approved the idea to test out lower wattage before removing the bulbs altogether, as full removal of the lights may make it a hazard for pedestrian traffic.

The board also reviewed the Property Tax Stabilization Program and the impact for the Town of Kingfield. They had 116 applicants, of which 115 qualified for the program and only one was denied. At a mil rate of 0.20, these individuals would pay approximately $350,000; if the town mil rate increased by one mil next year, they would pay $368,000. Under the program, the qualifying applicants will have their taxes ‘frozen’ at the current mil rate. The difference between the current mil rate and next year’s mil rate will be paid out by the State instead of by the individuals.

Targett addressed that there is no cap on income. Instead, the eligibility requirement is based on age and homestead exemption status. This program is only expected to last for a couple of years. She added that the latest legislature proposal is to replace this stabilization program altogether and create a different program, implementing a different set of criteria.

The update on the Tufts Pond Road bid process was discussed as well. The plan is that Tufts Pond Road paving project will go out to bid January 2, 2023, the pre-bid meeting is planned for January 10, and the bids will be due back by January 31.

With regards to the upcoming work session on town roads, Targett noted that Robert Lightbody, an engineer who has helped the town on road work projects in the past, is back in the area. Targett suggested inviting him to the upcoming work meeting.

In public comment, John Goldfrank, a resident of Kingfield, brought up the parking on Depot Street. With many new small businesses trying to be successful, Goldfrank said that parking on Depot Street is important, especially for the Keenan building. There are white lines on the edges of Depot Street with nine feet of space between the white line and the curb, which Goldfrank indicated is sufficient space for roadside parking. There are not parallel parking lines painted in this area of the road. Residents regularly park on Depot Street, but Goldfrank felt that signage was necessary to direct tourists to this additional parking in the downtown area.

Selectboard member Polly MacMichael said that the board expects to address it at their next roads meeting.