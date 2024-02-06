Kingfield selectmen review high-priority road repair plans

KINGFIELD – Engineer Robert Lighbody of Maine Highlands Development reviewed preliminary repair plans for West Kingfield Road and Riverside Street with selectmen Monday evening.

The plans include milling, grading and paving the high-priority roads.

Lightbody said the project was not ready to go to bid as the surveyor had not been responsive and therefore the plans were presented to the board without thorough surveying. “Riverside Street… the surveyor owes me a little more information. I do not have survey data for West Kingfield Road at this time,” he said.

The plans show the grade of Riverside Street being raised about 3 inches from Route 16 to near the Boyce residence. Some ditching at the upper end of the street is also recommended. He said he could not see any reason to do any work from the Boyce’s to the town line, a distance of about 2000 feet.

“There doesn’t seem to be any drainage issues all the way across there. With milling it and raising it just three inches instead of six, it gives it a little better chance to drain off but it doesn’t create a lot of drainage issues for driveways,” he explained.

The plan he presented for West Kingfield Road was based on his observations and notes, he said. There are some sections that pose a concern for drainage, he said, primarily referring to the last two to four miles of the road.

“What I noticed after the last storm, is that there are a lot of undersized culverts there. One of the things we never talked about is doing drainage studies. Now that some of that has revealed itself, is the town interested at all in addressing some of those issues? I know there are some areas where some ditching or channeling is required. It may ultimately lead to some greater construction costs. As long as we are aware, it makes sense to address some of those things now while we are going through,” he explained.

Selectperson Morgan Dunham said she was in favor of having the work done completely. She asked if the surveying would be done before spring.

“There is some plan clean-up I’d like to address. I’d like to tell you I am behind a month. Realistically, with the survey, maybe it is two months,” he said.

He suggested optimistically that Riverside street could be ready by March, so that can be put to bid for this year’s construction season.

In other matters, the board voted to close the town office Tuesday, March 5. Presidential primary elections and municipal referendum for contract zoning for the proposed Workforce Housing Coalition Western Maine Mountain affordable housing project will take place in Webster Hall on that day.

Absentee ballots are available by contacting the town office.

The housing coalition will hold two public information sessions in the coming weeks. A “Community Chat” will be held at Longfellow’s Restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and an informational meeting will take place Thursday, Feb. 15 at Webster Hall. Both meetings begin at 7pm and are open to the public.

Nomination papers will be available at the town office beginning Feb. 22. Papers need to be returned by April 2.

At the town meeting in June, two selectmen and two school board director positions will be decided. Nominees will need to specify which seat they are running for when taking out papers.

Available for selectmen, are a 3-year seat, currently held by Morgan Dunham; and a 1-year position to complete the term vacated by Walter Kilbreth.

A 3-year school board director position, currently held by Kimberly Robinson; and a 1-year position to complete the term vacated by Paul Orbeton are also available.

An executive session was held to discuss personnel matters. Town Manager Leanna Targett said Tuesday in an email that no motion was made following the session.

Finally, Director of Healthy Community Coalition LeeAnna Lavoie presented community health data. Although the data shared was pre-pandemic, she said the data updates would be completed this year.

The data included top causes of death, poverty, graduation rates, access to insurance, and overdose rates.

In Franklin County, the leading cause of death is lung cancer followed by heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and unintentional injury which includes overdose.

The coalition’s focus is prevention and management of chronic disease and behavioral health, as well as community outreach, she said.

For more information, visit www.mainehealth.org/franklin-community-health/healthy-communities.