Kingfield’s recommended budget reflects less than 1 percent increase; town meeting set for June 1

KINGFIELD – The budget committee met Monday evening to wrap up a final review of the proposed budget and to make recommendations for the Saturday, June 1 town meeting. The final recommended budget is $2,088,761 and includes $410,200 in TIF eligible expenditures. This leaves $1,678,561 to be raised by taxpayers, an increase of $15,288 over the current budget.

The committee recommended the following departmental budgets as presented: administration, public works, wastewater, fire department, cemeteries and parks caretakers, animal control, recreation, transfer stations and municipal services.

The budget committee followed the selectmen’s recommendations for most program requests; however, there were differences in recommendations for two requests.

The Kingfield Sno-Wanders requested $5,000 in TIF-eligible funding. However, the committee recommended the snowmobile club receive $10,000 to match the funding request from the Kingfield Quadrunners ATV club.

Flagstaff Area Business Association, doing business as Maine’s Northwestern Mountains, requested $6,000; the budget committee recommended $2,500.

Selectmen will meet Thursday, April 25 at 5:30pm to sign the Town Meeting Warrants.

Prior to the annual town meeting in June, voters will also decide on two Board of Selectmen seats and two MSAD #58 School Board Director seats.

Running unopposed for a three-year term for selectman/assessor/overseer of the poor is incumbent Morgan Dunham.

Running a contested race for a one-year selectboard term are Christopher Rushton and Susan Davis. This one-year position will complete the term vacated by Walter Kilbreth, who resigned from the position in June 2023.

Ashley Hopwood-Farrar is running unopposed for a three-year term for MSAD #58 School Board Director. A one-year position to complete the term vacated by Paul Orbeton has no candidate listed.

General elections will be held Friday, May 31 at Webster Hall from 8am to 8pm.

Absentee ballots are available May 2 through May 28. To request an absentee ballot, contact the Town Office. Absentee ballots may also be requested May 29 and 30 by special circumstances only.

Voters will decide the budget and other town business, Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m. at Kingfield Elementary School.