Land access remains top concern in National Wildlife Refuge proposal; members of public weigh in

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Concerns about land access were at the top of the list for a public meeting on a proposed National Wildlife Refuge in Maine’s High Peaks earlier this week. Approximately fifty people from Kingfield, Eustis, Rangeley, Phillips, Madrid, and Carrabassett Valley turned out for a public informational meeting, held at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Monday, July 10.

Paul Casey with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opened the meeting with an overview of the proposal to date and a draft timeline for the future steps in the project. Casey is the Refuge Manager for Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge in Western Maine and New Hampshire and is the project lead for the proposal in the High Peaks.

The USFWS is responsible for fish, wildlife, and plant conservation and has previously identified the High Peaks as a critical habitat for migratory birds due to the high elevation and broad swaths of undeveloped land in the mountains. To date there are 568 refuges in the National Wildlife Refuge System, covering 95 million acres of land across the country.

The USFWS has a lengthy public process for developing a formal proposal for a new refuge. The process has created some confusion in the community as it can seem backwards in order of operations, but it is the process required by NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) for a project of this nature.

The first step was to identify a wide ‘scoping’ region in which to conduct land searches and surveys, and hold listening sessions with the public to help identify land uses and needs within that region. The USFWS identified a preliminary region of approximately 200,000 acres around the Appalachian Trail in the Western Mountains. The actual proposal for the refuge is expected to be between 5,000 and 15,000 acres, Casey said.

“[We are] looking for undeveloped land that we can manage to benefit wildlife,” Casey said. The High Peaks region offers habitats for endangered species of migratory birds and Atlantic Salmon, along with other species of plants, fish, and wildlife that benefit from undeveloped land.

The USFWS has been directed by Congress to ensure access for activities such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, and outdoor education, but Casey said that a repeated theme was the need to maintain access for outdoor recreation including snowmobiles and ATVs. “We need to integrate that into any plan we make to … maintain access for those,” Casey said.

Following the listening sessions, the USFWS will work with a group of stakeholder representatives to develop a draft proposal. This draft will be made available for the public to review and make comments on, and those comments will be reviewed and addressed in the final proposal. Once a final proposal is made, the decision falls to administrators within the USFWS.

A proposal may include multiple different recommendations for action plans, including no action. If a land acquisition is recommended and approved by the administrators within USFWS, the refuge still requires willing landowners to sell property at fair market value to the USFWS, or to allow a conservation easement with the USFWS.

Casey has seen refuge plans that are still not complete because the landowners have not agreed to sell or place their land into an easement.

Bob Carlton, licensed forester and Franklin County Commissioner for District Three which encompasses the majority of the initial scoping area, has spoken out against the proposal several times. After Casey spoke during the informational meeting Monday night, Carlton spoke; he noted that by his estimations, over 90,000 acres in the High Peaks are already under conservation at the local and state level through a variety of easements and reserves.

“No one wants to protect this more than I do,” Carlton said, noting that he grew up in the Maine woods, made his living here, and raised his family here. “But we don’t think the federal government can do it any better than we can.”

Carlton gave examples of restrictions imposed by the federal government that have already impacted his work in the woods, and strongly supports local landowner control. In past discussions Carlton has emphasized that he supports conservation work but wants the land under local or state control, not federal control.

“Once it’s in federal hands, we lose control,” Carlton said.

Casey agreed with Carlton that the State of Maine has done a great job with land conservation and management, but suggested that the USFWS could provide another resource to meet specific goals for targeted species. Casey said that the USFWS wants to be additive to the local and state conservation community, and that a refuge would not overlap already conserved land.

Following these presentations the floor was opened to the public for questions, concerns, and suggestions. There were dozens of questions, along with statements supporting and opposing a National Wildlife Refuge, and statements from individuals who want to follow the process and learn more about the proposal before making a decision to support or oppose it.

Mark Leathers of Carrabassett Valley said that federally conserved land would guarantee hunting access, whereas land in private ownership can be closed for some or all forms of outdoor recreation and access. With regards to protecting landowner rights, Leathers said, “‘I hope that includes a private landowner’s right to sell to anyone they want to, even if that is the federal government.”

David Miller with the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust said that the High Peaks region has a history of public use and access, but that it is not a guarantee in the future; he said he is aware of two multi-millionaires looking to purchase ‘township-sized’ parcels of land in the area, with no promise of allowing public access if successful in the purchases. He said there are a lot of lenses to look at this proposal, but his primary concern is maintaining public access.

Shelby Rousseau, a local registered Maine Guide, said she has seen a lot of land transition and loss of access for ATV trails. “I think we have a lot to work on, but as a community I think we can do something.”

Carrabassett Valley Town Manager Dave Cota asked about a management plan and public review process. Casey said that every National Wildlife Refuge has a management plan that is reviewed every 15 years, and within the scope of that plan the refuge manager has discretion for specific actions. The plan outlines goals and objectives, and the manager determines how to meet those goals.

The question, “How is federally conserved land better?” was raised. Casey said, “I don’t consider it better. Our mission is different.”

Al Swett, President of the Maine Snowmobile Association, said that he does not want to see the same outcome in the High Peaks as he sees in Millinocket, saying “They’re slowly taking our trails” around Mount Katahdin.

“We need every piece of the puzzle for snowmobiling,” Swett said. He also noted that 95% of the land used by ATV and snowmobile trails is held by private landowners.

Brent West, Executive Director of the High Peaks Alliance, said that the mission of the HPA is to ensure land access and to be a local voice in land conservation. He said that if the community can get allowances for hunting, fishing, and trails, the proposal may not be as bad as some folks think.

“We’re dealing with a society where trust is low and things are going away from local people,” West said. “Can we trust it?” He intends to follow the process “until I have something to get angry about” and to do his best to ensure that access is maintained.

West said that the HPA Board of Directors is split on the proposal and the organization has not taken a position. West was selected by the HPA Board to represent the organization on the stakeholder group organized by the USFWS.

“We’ve got to work towards a situation where we have conserved access,” West said.

Bob Berry of Main-land Development shared concerns for the landowners he represents in the region, specifically about a potential ‘aura effect’ for abutters if a refuge were to be established.

Representative Mike Soboleski stated that he opposes this proposal and that he is having conversations with the Federal Delegation about it. He said that he gets ‘incredibly nervous’ when the federal government is involved.

The USFWS is in the process of identifying stakeholder representatives to assist with the process of drafting a proposal. Interested volunteers should reach out to Casey, Paul_casey@fws.gov. Additional comments and questions can be submitted to: FW5mainehighpeaksplan@fws.gov

Additional information from the USFWS is available on the website for the High Peaks proposal.