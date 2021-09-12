Features Last cast of summer by Administrator September 12, 2021 1 min read A fisherman casts a line in the pool below Small’s Falls. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) American Kestrel, our smallest falcon, in Livermore Falls at sunset. (Steve Muise, Farmington) American Kestrel, Livermore Falls. (Steve Muise, Farmington) Sunset on Flying Pond in Mt Vernon. (Photo by Linda Rungi) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.