Features Late season activity by Administrator September 25, 2022 4 mins read Eastern bluebird in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Lincoln's sparrow at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Ruby-crowned kinglet at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) White-tailed deer in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Blue-headed vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Yellow-bellied sapsucker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) A little bird with a big attitude. (Photo by Karen Dalot) All hummingbirds will be missed. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Away into the night. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A deer in the fog. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A gorgeoous male cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A monarch on some dandelions. (Photo by Karen Dalot) An alert fawn watching me. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Blue birds. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Momma deer hides well behind this tree! (Photo by Karen Dalot) Stopping for a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Thief! (Photo by Karen Dalot) This groundhog will stand completely still for several minutes posing for photos. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Three yellow finch on my birdbath. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Turkeys are everywhere. (Photo by Karen Dalot) If you plan to sleep most of the winter, you want a comfortable bed. This chipmunk is getting leaves for his nest. (Photo by Dennis York) A cormorant fishing in the river. (Photo by Dennis York) Fall colors are starting to pop. (Photo by Dennis York) Geese resting on the river. (Photo by Dennis York) A hawk captures a bluejay on the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) Why would hornets build their nest on a telephone pole? (Photo by Dennis York) A turkey with a slight curl in his beard. (Photo by Dennis York) If you have to work on power lines, bring your hornet spray. (Photo by Dennis York) Male wood ducks in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Photo-bombed by a turtle! (Photo by Dennis York) 4 Comments thank you for the wonderful photos Thanks for the great close-ups. Love the intense-looking hummingbird. I notice the russet summer coat of the deer is disappearing. Although blue jays ARE "blue birds", there's a big difference between jays and bluebirds. Beautiful pictures once again from everybody
