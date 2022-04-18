Law enforcement and behavioral health collaborating on drug overdose prevention

FARMINGTON — Katlynn Johnson starts her conversations with a smile.

A certified alcohol and drug counselor and a University Maine Farmington alumnus with experience in treatment centers in Maine and Illinois, Johnson works with Western Maine Behavioral Health. Her office is located in the Farmington Police Department, where she serves as the OPTIONS liaison for Franklin County.

The OPTIONS program is a state-wide initiative to address the high numbers of drug overdoses. OPTIONS stands for “Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, Naloxone, and Safety” and promotes awareness and resources to help keep communities and individuals safe. OPTIONS is a collaboration with law enforcement and EMS across the state.

Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles said that it made sense to have the OPTIONS liaison set up in their department; they had the space, and as the county seat they are in a good position to impact the most people. Johnson also works with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and is making connections with other law enforcement agencies in the county.

In the state of Maine, LD 329, also known as the Good Samaritan Law, provides an exemption from criminal liability for someone who seeks medical assistance for someone else experiencing a drug-related overdose and for the person experiencing an overdose. This law was created with the goal of encouraging emergency medical response for overdose situations and reducing fatal overdoses. According to the Maine OPTIONS website, LD 329 was signed into law in 2019 with unanimous support from the Maine Legislature.

One of Johnson’s goals is to increase awareness of LD 329, but the job doesn’t end there.

Johnson can be available to respond to overdose-related calls with law enforcement officers to provide support for the individual and the family, if needed. She can also provide follow-up visits and help make connections to treatment centers, appropriate healthcare providers, and community groups, and other resources to facilitate recovery.

One of the most important parts of her job is being there for people. It’s not just about substance use and prevention; it’s also about making connections. Someone taking their first steps in the recovery journey may not know where to find resources or how to find community groups and activities to help occupy their time; Johnson can help navigate the available resources and find things specific to that person’s needs.

Harm reduction is an important part of the job, but there is a lot of misunderstanding around the concept.

“Harm reduction is not trading one thing for another,” Johnson said. “It’s letting people have their journey at their own pace.”

Harm reduction is a bridge between addiction and recovery, Johnson explained. There are multiple facets for drug-related harm reduction, including safe use practices, naloxone training and availability, and community education.

Other public safety harm reduction initiatives that are everyday for most people are speed limits on the roads and safety belts in a vehicle. These things are not guaranteed to keep someone from getting into a car crash; they’re not even guaranteed to keep someone from getting hurt, but overall, they help reduce harm and save lives.

Naxolone is available without a prescription. Johnson offers naloxone trainings and education and facilitates naloxone distribution.

Naxolone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is an opioid antagonist and can restore breathing and circulatory functions in the event of an overdose. Within the brain are opioid receptors; when too much of an opioid is introduced to the body, those receptors depress life functions such as breathing and heart rate, potentially leading to death.

Naxolone acts on those same receptors, even through it’s not an opioid. It ‘kicks out’ the opioid from the receptors, helping to restore breathing and heart rate. Because the opioid remains in the body and can bond to the receptors after the naloxone wears off, it is a short-time treatment and anyone experiencing an overdose still requires prompt medical care. Naloxone works whether the overdose was a prescribed medication or not, and if other drugs were mixed with an opioid, such as fentanyl-laced drugs. Naloxone also works on children; over 90% of pediatric opioid poisonings occur in the child’s home.

Johnson is ready to meet people wherever they are at in their journey: whether they’re not ready to take the first step or whether they’re years into recovery.

“It’s a journey,” Johnson said. “It’s a process.”

Western Maine Behavioral Health has a referral page set up for the OPTIONS program: wmbh-me.com/options-intitative

Johnson can be reached directly by email at katlynnj@wmbh-me.com or at 207-500-1752.

For medical emergencies, including drug-related overdoses, immediately call 911.