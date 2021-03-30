LEAP finds new home for central office

FARMINGTON – A year and a half after a propane explosion completely decimated their newly constructed central office, LEAP Inc. has announced the purchase of a new site for their future relocation. The tragic Sept. 16, 2019 incident left the community mourning over the death of Capt. Michael Bell, and the life threatening injuries of many first responders as well as LEAP employee Larry Lord.

Just days after the explosion, administration was able to move into the former Barclays office building on the Weld Road in Wilton where they have been able to conduct business for the last year and a half. That lease will expire at the end of 2021 at which point LEAP will once again transition to a new location on the Livermore Falls Road.

The exact location, which is remaining undisclosed for now, will offer an existing building for office space and space for a new training facility. According to a press release, the organization will prioritize the use of local contractors including Meldrum Design, Main-Land Development Consultants, Scott Nason Builders and Meader Electric. Hammond Lumber Company will supply the majority of the building materials.

According to Executive Director Darryl Wood, the new location will emphasis its natural surroundings and the new building will be as energy efficient as possible.

“We want it to feel park-like,” Wood said.

LEAP works with adults with varying abilities, and strives to provide better access to nature for all. Wood said they plan to construct an easily accessed path to Wilson Stream, and will strive to keep the site as natural as possible.