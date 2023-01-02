FRANKLIN COUNTY – Public art takes on a new look in Rural Maine with the Barn Quilt Trail, a project of the High Peaks Creative Council. While the Barn Quilt Trail has been in existence for a few years now, a new book takes a deep dive into the background of the quilts.

Written by Saskia Reinholt, the HPCC executive director,, and filled with exquisitely detailed photographs from Cynthia and John Orcutt, Legacy: The Barn Quilt Trail in Maine’s High Peaks takes a walk through Franklin and Somerset counties. Highlighting the barn quilts, the traditional quilt patterns on display, and some of the histories of the region, Legacy is a beautiful book that tells a charming story.

Since 2019, Reinholt has worked with local schools and community-based organizations to host free barn quilt mural workshops in order to establish a community made public art trail. Over 900 participants, including 600 local students, have helped create the Maine Barn Quilt Trail across Franklin and Somerset Counties.

Beyond painting the barn quilts, Reinholt engaged participants in cultural discussion, history, color theory, design, and cooperative artwork.

The quilts are displayed on 70 local barns so far. Two quilts in Phillips – at the Phillips Historical Society Museum and the North Franklin Agricultural Building – are reproductions of unique applique quilts found at the Phillips Historical Society Museum. Other quilts are traditional patchwork quilt patterns, using family quilt designs whenever possible. One is a family crest, modified to suit the quilt block form. Others are ‘crazy quilts’, based on a traditional quilt that utilizes as many fabric scraps as possible. These bright quilts use complementary colors and random geometric shapes, coupled with painted ‘stitches’, rather than a symmetrical block pattern. Four of these crazy quilts were made in small, socially distanced community workshops in 2020 for the Maine State Bicentennial, using a Maine Arts Commission Bicentennial project grant. These bicentennial quilts can be found at the Avon Town Hall, High Peaks Artisan Guild in Kingfield, Fotter’s Market in Eustis, and the Pratt Farm on Route 4 in Strong.

“Crazy quilts were fashionable in the 19th century and were a practical way to use up scraps of fabric left over from making their own clothes. The quilts were often backed with animal feed sacks or flour sacks. The HPCC chose to base the Maine Bicentennial murals on these 19th century designs so that community members could have the artistic freedom to design their own part of the mural. We also felt that the style of quilt strongly represents parts of Maine’s heritage, particularly the ‘use it up, wear it out, or do without’ mentality that still permeates our culture,” says Reinholt.

Legacy tells this story, and many others, in a large art book available at local art galleries and at Devaney, Doak & Garrett in Farmington. Legacy is a fundraiser project for the HPCC to hopefully allow them to create an endowment fund to continue the work of community arts in the High Peaks region.

For more information please visit highpeaksmaine.org