Lexington-Highland History House celebrates successful opening

Photos and story contributed by Valerie Tucker

LEXINGTON PLANTATION – A little more than two decades ago, the 1.2 acres at the corner of the Long Falls Dam and Back Roads was the site of a burned-out homestead, with the land around it choked with overgrown brush and weeds.

On Saturday, 100 guests and supporters of the Lexington-Highland History House celebrated what hard work and generous contributions can do. The story really began over three decades ago, when a handful of area residents met to form an organization that could preserve the history of the region, including those who settled after the Revolutionary War. Although the newly formed Lexington Historical Society became incorporated, they still had to store all of its memorabilia, family histories, written records and furnishings at members’ homes. According to the Historical Society’s President, Emmons Pinkham, the rest was truly history. Jim and Linda Taylor of Lexington stopped at their table and were impressed with their efforts, he said.

“But where do you store all this?” Jim asked.

Pinkham explained that everything was stored in members’ attics, garages and wherever else members could find room. The Taylors left the exhibit, but Jim returned about 20 minutes later.

“How would you like a piece of land to build on?” he asked.

The couple offered a 99-year lease on a parcel of land if the group wanted to build a place to store their artifacts and have gatherings. To tackle such a monumental task, the group organized countless fundraisers and sought donations everywhere for any amount. In 2010, they began the grueling task of clearing the land, felling the trees, milling the lumber on site and pouring a foundation. Little by little, they completed a two-story house with electricity and running water, rooms for exhibits and meetings and a large lawn for picnics and gatherings. The Highland Historical Society merged with them in 2011, and when Linda Taylor passed away, they dedicated the building to the couple at a 2013 gathering.

Over the last decade, volunteers have completed a post-and-beam barn and connecting exhibit room attached to the summer kitchen and have ambitious plans to finish a blacksmith shop. The History House also offers genealogical resources, including documents, photos and military records of some of those early settlers. The area sent many of their men to to defend the country, and Saturday was dedicated to honoring those sacrifices. Starting with the names of Revolutionary War veterans, members read the names of more than 200 local men and women who have their served the country. Each name also has been written on a piece of slate in a permanent display, and many of the veterans’ descendants attended the ceremony. Linda Miller, a former Regent of the Eunice Farnsworth-Ruth Heald Cragin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, helped organize the tribute and said she was pleased that so many visitors were appreciative of the area’s contributions. Members of the American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post #39 of Madison participated, along with the Kennebec Valley Chordsmen, providing a tribute to all branches of the country’s military service.

For more information or to contribute to the Lexington-Highland History House, visit their Facebook page.