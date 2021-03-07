Lip-smacking good

Male cardinal. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Cold but beautiful. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Waiting for lunch. (Photo by Dennis York)
Deer in Stratton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Lip-smacking good. (Photo by Dennis York)
Three p.m. feeding time at the Power’s farm in Stratton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Everyone, please find your seat. (Photo by Dennis York)
I was told if I went to East Boothbay I would see a snowy owl. I was not disappointed (almost! ). We didn’t see the owl, however we did see a friendly red-tailed hawk not far from us. (Photo by Jim Knox)
This red-tailed hawk was looking for lunch. Unlike some other hawks, the red-tailed would rather have a rodent, not poultry or birds at your feeder. ( Photo by Jim Knox)
My wife kept talking to this red-tailed hawk, but it was unfazed by her actions. It did watch us for some time. (Photo by Jim Knox )
  1. AMAZING PHOTOS!!!!!! You all send great photos, keep them coming, I really look forward to seeing them,thank you🙂

