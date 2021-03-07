FeaturesLip-smacking good by AdministratorMarch 7, 20211 min readMale cardinal. (Photo by Paige Plourde)Cold but beautiful. (Photo by Jane Knox)Waiting for lunch. (Photo by Dennis York)Deer in Stratton. (Photo by Dennis York)Lip-smacking good. (Photo by Dennis York)Three p.m. feeding time at the Power’s farm in Stratton. (Photo by Dennis York)Everyone, please find your seat. (Photo by Dennis York)I was told if I went to East Boothbay I would see a snowy owl. I was not disappointed (almost! ). We didn’t see the owl, however we did see a friendly red-tailed hawk not far from us. (Photo by Jim Knox)This red-tailed hawk was looking for lunch. Unlike some other hawks, the red-tailed would rather have a rodent, not poultry or birds at your feeder. ( Photo by Jim Knox)My wife kept talking to this red-tailed hawk, but it was unfazed by her actions. It did watch us for some time. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment AMAZING PHOTOS!!!!!! You all send great photos, keep them coming, I really look forward to seeing them,thank you🙂Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
AMAZING PHOTOS!!!!!! You all send great photos, keep them coming, I really look forward to seeing them,thank you🙂