Literacy Volunteers celebrates growth despite pandemic

FARMINGTON- Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Sounty will be recognized this Thursday, April 7, by the Maine Humanities Council for becoming a “Program Partner.” The status shows a commitment from the council to support LVFSC projects for the next two years. Support can be shown in a variety of ways- through resources, grant access and publicity. The recognition marks significant growth in the chosen non-profit, both in programming and audience, and fulfills MHC’s mission of supporting people who are under-resourced in the humanities.

LVFSC collaborates with adult learners and volunteer tutors to create opportunities for meaningful connection and discussions about books, new ideas, and new worldviews in their community. The organization has been in existence for more than 30 years, and the two-person, part-time staff only increased their outreach efforts during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all worked through a challenging time, and we couldn’t have done it without this community,” Executive Director Barbara Averill said.

In addition to the recognition of Program Partner, LVFSC was awarded a $22,689 grant from United Way of the Tri-Valley Area for programming dedicated to improving digital literacy skills. During the pandemic, LVFSC connected all of the adult learners through Zoom and online learning platforms, often helping individuals over the phone to get set up.

“Literacy Volunteers’ emphasis on increasing digital literacy skills fit perfectly with our goal. The application noted that adult tutoring services grow the roots of sustainable community development and foster individual ability; critical thinking; stability; health and mobility. We agree and look forward to a strong partnership with Literacy Volunteers and other organizations doing important work in our region,” UWTVA Director Lisa Laflin said.

The celebration is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. and can be joined by clicking here.