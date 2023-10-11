Literary Volunteers celebrate Hometown Heroes

FARMINGTON – Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) celebrated the literacy work of Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) and honored “Hometown Heroes” Elizabeth Cooke, Maggie Davis, Greta Espeaignnette, Claire Levesque, and Aishah Wolfstone, at a MWA members meeting on September 19 at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church in Jay.

The five Literacy Volunteers tutors were celebrated as a team for their stamina and commitment through all three years of the pandemic to provide accessible, inclusive, high quality education for groups of adults with literacy goals.

The celebration was kicked off with a homemade turkey dinner and dessert. Lois King of MWA presented each hero with a certificate and a one hundred dollar donation to their charity of choice. Maggie Davis and Greta Espeaignnette were not in attendance due to other commitments.

“For the last 3 years, this group of heroes has shown up and still shows up to plan, develop, instruct, participate, use technology, and improve student’s lives during two hour classes co-facilitated with staff and partners. All of them tackled something new in using technology for synchronous classrooms”, said King. “No one knew what Zoom was before 2020!” she added, stirring a chuckle among the 25 people in attendance.

Who are the “Hometown Heroes?”

Elizabeth Cooke, a retired educator who lives in Hallowell regularly facilitates classes and contributed to curriculum development for book discussions and creative writing workshops.

Maggie Davis, a retired educator who lives in Vienna, just started her seventh school year as a tutor for a Franklin County Headstart parent book club. This year Davis tutored 49 parents who meet monthly via Zoom. Davis is currently in her second term as co-chair of LVFSC board of directors.

Greta Espeaignnette lives in Avon and partners with LVFSC as a rural coordinator for RSU9 adult education and facilitates weekly synchronous classrooms at the Phillips Public Library and as needed at the Webster Public Library in Kingfield.

Claire Levesque, a Bangor Literacy Volunteers tutor who lives in Hudson, zooms in every week to the Community Connect class from her favorite Tim Horton’s and this summer she facilitated poetry classes.

Aishah Wolfstone, from West Farmington, is employed at Work First, Inc. in support of adult learners with developmental disabilities. Wolfstone removes barriers to education for over a dozen learners, ensuring their weekly participation, and contributes artistic talents and perspectives to the learning community.

MWA selected LVFSC to be a part of their national philanthropic effort to support literacy through 2023. As a 501(3)(c) public charity since 1978, all funding support for LVFSC comes from donations and grants.

“We are deeply grateful to our Hometown Heroes for supporting our mission to empower adults through learner centered tutoring in reading, writing, math, and technology and to Modern Woodmen of America for partnering with us to promote literacy” said Barbara L. Averill, LVFSC Executive Director.

1,969 people were directly served by LVFSC during the pandemic. Group tutoring uses synchronous classrooms to link simultaneous learning in 5 counties and 14 towns. Classes are offered weekly, monthly, and by request. The curriculum for group tutoring is developed by Tutoring Program Director, Sara Beech, in partnership with collaborators.

For more information about Literacy Volunteers services or to volunteer, visit their website at westernmaineliteracy.org, call 207-500-3131, or email at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com.