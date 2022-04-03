Features Little Chip’s adventures continue by Administrator April 3, 2022April 3, 2022 3 mins read He’s back! Little Chip gets a wash after emerging from the underworld. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) When you’re this small, you have to be on the lookout. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Red wonders about this latest competition in the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Chip’s balancing/grooming act. (Photo by Jane Naliboff Big Gray finds another treat station. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) No more photos! (Photo by Jane Naliboff) I said, no more photos! (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Mourning Dove showing off its pink feet and colorful eye rims. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A bluejay is a welcome sight this time of year when everything’s brown and bare. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) If ever there was a shape-shifter, Big Gray wins. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Magnolia buds stand out against a cloudless sky. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A pair of wood ducks. The male is one of the prettiest ducks of all. (Photo by Dennis York) A woodchuck wakes up and is happy to find new grass to eat. (Photo by Dennis York) Pussywillows in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) Pussywillows up close. Spring is here! (Photo by Dennis York) This deer has a large wound on her side. She may have had a near miss with a car or a close call with a predator. (Photo by Dennis York) A tom turkey in a stubble field. (Photo by Dennis York) A mallard drake in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ