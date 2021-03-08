Livermore Falls hostage situation continues

LIVERMORE FALLS – A hostage situation on Knapp Street that started this morning has continued throughout the day with a negotiations team from Maine State Police on the scene.

“We’re just kind of waiting to see if this thing solves itself,” Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

Neighbor Wendy DeBiase said she heard “an explosion” at 5:30 a.m. and noticed officers from the tactical team shortly after.

“We couldn’t tell where [the noise] came from. We actually thought it was ice falling off the roof or something,” DeBiase said.

According to Steward, a man broke into the 48 Knapp Street home shortly before police were called. There are believed to be three people in the home.

This story will be updated.