Livermore Falls man charged in alleged axe assault

JAY – A Livermore Falls man was arrested late last week after he allegedly struck another man with an axe and ran him over with a vehicle outside a Belanger Road residence.

Kirk Smith, 45 of Livermore Falls, has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as aggravated driving to endanger, a Class C felony, in relation to an incident that police say occurred Friday evening.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the court system by Jay Police Officer David Morin, the officer responded to a Belanger Road residence at approximately 5:27 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of an assault. He arrived to discover a 45-year-old Jay resident sitting down with his leg elevated. Morin observed a cut and a scrape on the man’s right hand and arm, as well as a swollen right leg.

Morin wrote that he spoke with two witnesses that identified Smith as the Jay man’s attacker. The witnesses reportedly told the officer that they had seen Smith swing an axe at the Jay man, and then saw Smith run over the man’s leg.

The Jay man told Morin that he was unable to walk. He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS.

Smith was arrested a little less than two hours later at another Jay address and was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail was set Monday at $250 cash in addition to a supervised release agreement.