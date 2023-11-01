Local author offering free book with first 200 Titcomb season passes purchased by November 4

FARMINGTON – Local author Megan Roberts is offering a copy of her book Titcomb, a Mountain of Ski Memories to the first 200 families or individuals who purchase season passes to Titcomb before Nov 4. All books will be signed and she will be at the Ski Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at Titcomb Mountain. Buy your passes on or before November 4 for the very best prices and to get your free book! All earlier purchasers will receive a book as well. You can also purchase the book for $15 at the Ski Sale on November 4. Roberts has sold over 900 copies of the book and wants to make sure everyone that wants one gets one.

The book focuses on the history of Titcomb Mountain and the people that skied it over the years, going back to the original Franklin Ski and Outing Club that dates back to 1939. The first lift was operational in 1942. Generations of residents have skied on Titcomb, from children participating in ski school to students in the Nordic and Alpine programs to families enjoying the slopes on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

“I wrote the book to be fun for people interested in Titcomb,” Roberts said. “It is fascinating to look at how it was years ago and how so much has changed and yet stayed the same.”

The 112-page book goes over 80 years of history, using roughly 150 pictures collected from the archives. Roberts was struck by the ski slope’s history, she said, particularly how it persisted through the 70s and 80s when a number of small ski resorts closed. Its persistence was a credit to the volunteers and support by local businesses, Roberts said.

Megan Roberts has more than 50 years of experience at Titcomb Mountain, including several as its manager, and has served as the president of the Ski Maine Association and the first executive director of the Ski Museum of Maine. In 2015, she was inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame. In 2019, Titcomb, a Mountain of Ski Memories was presented the International Ski History Associations SKADE award for excellence in preserving ski history.

For more information on Titcomb Mountain, visit www.titcombmountain.com.