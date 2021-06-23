Local band celebrates new album with Whistle Stop show

FARMINGTON – After a long year and half of annual event cancellations and virtual entertainment, cheering crowds and live performances are on the rise. The Whistle Stop concert series, organized by Narrow Gauge Cinema and sponsored by local businesses, features many talented local artists.

GoldenOak, an indie-folk band based out of Portland, is fronted by Zak and Lena Kendall who grew up in New Sharon, and will be featured Friday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. In an interview, Zak Kendall expressed GoldenOak’s excitement to be performing together once again.

“This will be our first show in eight months, which is the longest time we’ve ever been off,” Kendall said. “It’s been a lot of rehearsal the last few weeks to get back into playing shape and back into chemistry with each other.”

Friday’s concert is not only their first in eight months, it’s also a celebration of their newest record release. Kendall describes GoldenOak as a sibling-harmony band grounded in folk traditions and influenced by the sounds of other genres, and has been making music together since 2016. The new release, described as a “concept record,” is inspired by the emotional and physical aspects of climate change, according to Kendall, who is committed to writing original songs.

The band began writing the record in the fall of 2019 and completed it in the beginning of 2020. The release was slowed by the pandemic, but Kendall doesn’t see this as a bad thing.

“Our original release date was October of 2020, but it was hard to get back into the studio to finish these songs for a long time, so everything got really drawn out,” kendall said. “It’s been a much longer process than we ever anticipated, but it also gave us a lot more time to reflect on the music and work through the best parts of it; I think it benefited from that time span even though it wasn’t expected. It’s exciting to finally see something we’ve been working on for so long come to fruition.”

As of now, ticket sales for the release concert are promising; about 200 tickets have been sold so far, and the band is looking forward to playing for a good-sized crowd. Tickets for the show are available for purchase on eventbrite.

“It’s going to be a really exciting celebration of this new record, and we’re so excited to do it in a place where we grew up; it means a lot to us,” Kendall said. “It’s been amazing to be supported by such an amazing group of fans and community. We just can’t wait to celebrate with everybody on Friday.”