Local cast to perform ‘Last Gas’ play in Farmington, May 17 – 19

FARMINGTON – A local cast will present one of John Cariani’s plays, Last Gas, at the Emery Community Arts Center on May 17, 18, and 19.

Directed by Gavin Pickering, the cast includes Jonas Maines, Sarah Carnahan, Katie Kirwan, Tim Davis, Austin Frederick, Michaela Carney, and Jennifer Beloin. The play is set in a small township in northern Maine, where Red Sox fan and part-time dad Nat Paradis manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last place for gas – or anything else, really – between the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west.

When an old flame from Nat’s high school days returns to town, he gets a chance to rekindle that romance, but finds himself caught between new love and old.

Jonas Maines, who plays Nat in this performance, described the play as a ‘dramedy’ – half comedy, half drama. Last Gas combines heart-wrenching scenes with hilarious moments that are instantly recognizable to anyone who’s lived in a small town in rural Maine, while exploring what it means to be happy.

“I have wanted to direct this play for many years, ever since I saw it at Penobscot Theatre in 2011,” Director Gavin Pickering said. “I have wanted to be involved in a production somehow, as I very much relate to the themes and challenges of the characters, and have always wanted to play the character Guy. It has been in the back of my mind as a play I want to direct, and just this year it felt like the right people were available to play all of the characters in the show. It seemed to line up that these actors auditioned and were available to do this show. It’s one of the most magical parts of theater: sometimes it just works out.”

This is not the first performance Pickering has directed; last year, he directed a play called Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, among other shows.

“I personally grew up in Northern Maine. My grandfather and great grandfather both owned gas stations. After my grandfather passed away it was really difficult for our family to let go of the family business. I am the oldest male grandchild and felt a lot of guilt that I did not want to stay in Lincoln and take over the business, but wanted to leave and start my own life in a place with more creative opportunities. I also can relate to the theme of trying to be a different version of myself to fit in in a small town community. This play had a message of hope and understanding that meant a lot to me as a young Mainer. I have also performed in Almost, Maine at Winterport Open Stage and really like the way that John Cariani writes his plays – to me it feels he writes for the actors, for each actor to have a meaningful part in the story – and I think the actors in this particular performance do a great job bringing these characters to life.”

Performances are May 17, at 7:30 p.m., and May 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Emery Community Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or venmo, or online at www.simpletix.com/e/last-gas-by-john-cariani-tickets-167751