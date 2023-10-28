Local child raises over $900 for family of man killed in Lewiston shootings

KINGFIELD – When five-year-old Ava Dionne learned from her parents of the events in Lewiston earlier this week, and heard that a little girl in Lewiston had lost her father, she wanted to know how she could help.

Ava decided she wanted to raise money so the children could ‘buy themselves toys’. With the assistance of her parents, aunt, and grandparents, Saturday morning Ava set up a lemonade stand at Jordan Lumber in Kingfield and sold pink lemonade for 25 cents a cup.

Most people who bought lemonade voluntarily paid far more than 25 cents.

In just a few hours, Ava raised $920, which will be sent to the family of Maxx Hathaway, 35, who was killed in the Lewiston shootings Wednesday night. Ava also wrote and decorated a note to send to the family. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Maxx’s sister, Maxx and his wife Brenda have two little girls with a third on the way; funds received will help support Brenda and the children.

The Maine Community Foundation has set up a Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund to directly benefit the victims and the communities affected by the shooting in Lewiston this week. For more information, visit MaineCommunityFoundation.org