Local kids entrusted with keeping the time capsule for Carrabassett Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Over a dozen of the youngest residents of Carrabassett Valley were ‘sworn in’ as keepers of the Time Capsule last night during the sealing ceremony.

The children, ranging from one to ten years of age, were all instructed to raise their right hands while Town Clerk Wendy Russell read out a statement. Each child received an official certificate with their name, which was signed and stamped by Russell.

“I commit to being a Time Capsule Keeper for the Town of Carrabassett Valley. I am entrusted with ensuring that future generations know about the Time Capsule. And, I swear to do my best to be present at the opening of the Time Capsule fifty years from now. If I find that I am unable to follow through with my commitment for any reason, I promise to find someone worthy who can be present in my place. I accept this award and certificate as a representation of my commitment.”

The time capsule, commemorating the town’s fiftieth anniversary, contains a variety of memorabilia from the town and from Sugarloaf. Copies of newspapers, notes, cards, drawings, and other items are included in the metal box, which was sealed Monday, December 12, at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library. Several local children included a paper book they wrote and illustrated, detailing what they think they will be doing in fifty years when the capsule is opened again.

The capsule will be buried in the town for the next fifty years, to be retrieved for the town’s one-hundredth anniversary.

Abby Demshar, ten, noted that she will be sixty when the time capsule is opened.