Local leaders scheduled to discuss Covid-19 relief funds on Tuesday

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners will consider recommendations from local municipalities on how to use incoming funds from the American Rescue Act; the funds total $5.86 million and can be used for Covid-19-related projects aimed at helping towns recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Commissioners will meet with representatives from local towns at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, to discuss potential ways to use the money. Finance Manager Vickie Braley said the money can be used a number of ways, though guidelines are strict. Employees who were deemed essential during the pandemic can be paid retroactively using the money; ventilation systems for buildings can be updated and infrastructure such as sewer, water and broadband can be invested in. According to information provided funds can also be used to support public health expenses; replace lost revenue and address needs of local economies.

At a meeting last week, commissioners discussed investing in local water and sewer lines with a goal of connecting the jail, dispatch center and sheriff’s office. The cost of the project is estimated at approximately $2 million.