Local Maine athlete named to U.S. Snowboard Team

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – At just seventeen years of age, local athlete Boden Gerry has made the 2023-2024 U.S. Snowboard Development Team for Snowboardcross. Gerry, a Senior at Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA), is one of only fifty-four athletes nominated to represent the United States in the disciplines of snowboardcross, slopestyle, and halfpipe for the upcoming season. Sixteen athletes were named to the Snowboardcross team.

Gerry said the following about his nomination, “Being named to the U.S. Snowboard Development Team is a big step in the right direction for my snowboarding career. It gives me an amazing opportunity to learn from the Pros and has been a dream of mine since I was very young. Becoming a part of the team is a dream come true!”

This summer, Gerry will be training with the U.S. Snowboard Team at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard USANA Center of Excellence in Park City, Utah. He will also train on-snow at Mammoth Mountain in California as well as Centro de Ski Corralco and Nevados de Chillán in Chile. He will compete in FIS Events through the 2023-2024 season with the potential of being invited to compete at World Cup events.

CVA Head of School Kate Webber Punderson remarked, “CVA and the Sugarloaf Ski Club would like to congratulate Boden on being selected for the U.S. Snowboard Development Team. Boden’s commitment to hard work and long-term athlete development has earned him this tremendous opportunity, and we are so proud of him. We cannot wait to cheer him on as he continues to pursue his dreams.”

Gerry will be joined by CVA alumna, Acy Craig, Class of 2021, who was recently promoted to the Women’s Snowboardcross Pro Team and former CVA athlete Theodore McLemore who was named to the Men’s Snowboardcross Development Team with Boden.

