Local man dies after vehicle crashes into Bouffard’s Furniture store

FARMINGTON – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred sometime during the night, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles.

Per a release from Charles, Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance responded to a call Tuesday at around 7 a.m. regarding a single vehicle crash at Bouffard’s Furniture store on the Wilton Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that Cameron Salisbury, 32, of Farmington, had suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene after reportedly crashing his 2002 Ford Taurus through the side wall and nearly the length of the large furniture store.

Chief Charles reported that weather conditions are not thought to be a contributing factor in the cause of the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

Wilton Police Department and Maine State Police also assisted at the crash scene.