Local school districts respond to threats across the state; no threats received locally

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Following concerns and threats at schools across the state, students were kept inside for lunch and recess today, RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington announced in a letter sent this morning to parents and the community.

RSU 9 had not received a threat such as those reported in other parts of the state, but the district did take the precaution of holding morning recess and lunches at the schools indoors.

In a follow-up letter this afternoon Elkington wrote, “Earlier today I shared with you a safety update about a concern some schools in Maine were dealing with, a call saying there was an active shooter concern at their school. Let me reiterate to you that NONE of our schools in RSU 9 received one of these calls. As part of our safety expectations when news of a possible concern was brought to our attention, we immediately checked to make sure that our buildings were following all expectations (doors locked, visitor expectations being followed etc.).”

Elkington reported he attended a ZOOM briefing with the Maine Information and Analysis Center where school districts received the latest information on the morning’s events.

As originally suspected, the calls were all hoaxes meant to cause difficulties and for schools to go into lockdown, Elkington said. As a side note, they were told that the schools targeted today were all high schools.

When the calls were confirmed at the state level to be hoaxes, RSU 9 students were allowed to go outside for afternoon recess and all after school activities were permitted to go on as planned.

In MSAD 58, Superintendent Todd Sanders reported that this morning, he was in direct communication with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in preparation if the district did receive a threat. He then followed up with administrators in the district and had them review protocols in the event they received a threat. The district performed additional building and perimeter door checks as well.

“I participated in a meeting with the Maine Information and Analysis Center and it appears all threats were received by law enforcement dispatch centers and not schools directly,” Sanders wrote.

Nearby school district RSU 74, in North Anson, had a half day previously scheduled for students so that teachers and staff could attend an ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. However, out of an abundance of caution, students were kept indoors for the remainder of the half day. (Reports from the school district this evening indicated a successful training.)

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, wrote this morning, “The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations. At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.”

Across the state, some schools were put in lockdown while law enforcement and first responder agencies responded to threats of an active shooter at different schools. Other schools braced to prepare in the event that they received threats or an actual incident occurred. All threats have been determined to be hoaxes at this point in time.

U.S Attorney Darcie N. McElwee issued a statement following the events of the day, writing, “Hoax threats disrupt school, waste law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger while causing emotional distress to entire communities, including students, school personnel, and parents. It’s also a serious federal crime. Those who post or send these threats can receive time in federal prison and could also face state or local charges.

“Maine is the latest state to fall victim to a wave of “swatting” incidents, with multiple communities today feeling the fear that has been shared by so many across the country. Every report of an active shooter is taken seriously by law enforcement at all levels. Today was no different, and I commend the local, state, and federal law enforcement for their swift action and coordinated response.

McElwee concluded, “We know all too well that school shootings happen. From Columbine, to Sandy Hook, to Parkland, to Uvalde, to far too many others, past tragedies are engrained in our collective memories. We know that a similar tragedy could happen anywhere – even here in Maine. An unfortunate consequence of hoaxes like today’s is that false reports can make people question the validity of future threats. It is vital that we all remain vigilant. If you see or hear something, notify authorities to give them the opportunity to investigate but avoid spreading unsubstantiated rumors which can spread misinformation and cause panic.”