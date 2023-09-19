Local seniors hold climate change rally in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Dozens turned out for a climate change rally in downtown Farmington Sunday morning. Organized by Third Act Farmington, which encompasses the western mountains region, the rally was to draw awareness to climate change and how fossil fuels impact the future.

One of the event organizers, Eileen Kreutz, said that Third Act is designed to support seniors, who may have funds invested in banks that contribute heavily towards the development of future uses of fossil fuels. Third Act states on their website that with $62,500 in the ‘mainstream’ banking system, that money is producing more carbon than the average American does in six months.

The Farmington chapter of Third Act is relatively new, but the group is gaining traction in the area. The rally on September 17 was attended by about 50 people of all ages.

The group gathered at Old South Church and then marched north to Meetinghouse Park where the rally was held. There were several speeches and presentations from local activists including Jan Collins of Wilton, along with live music from Sagittarius Rising and other local artists.

Kreutz said that the many of the speeches had to do with climate change and how it impacts the younger members of the community. Kreutz was glad to see a large turnout of those younger folks, including students from the University of Maine at Farmington and from Mt. Blue High School.

“It was a very upbeat group,” Kreutz said. Attendees included members of the Farmington Friends, a local Quaker community; members of Old South Church; members of the Peace Vigil that stands downtown on Fridays; and several very friendly dogs.

Two young children shared pictures of their garden with Kreutz while they were lining up for the march through downtown, with one adding that carrots are his favorite thing to eat.

Third Act Farmington can be found every Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Farmington, and through the end of October, by the Gazebo in Meetinghouse Park Saturday mornings, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m..

“It was wonderful that so many of the young people, both college and high school students, were willing to speak and participate,” Kreutz said.

For more information on Third Act, visit thirdact.org.