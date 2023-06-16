Local students receive fat tire bikes with Books for Bikes program

STRONG – During the last week of school, students at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong were entered into a drawing for the Books for Bikes program, facilitated by the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge #67 in Phillips.

This year, the Masons donated four fat tire bikes for the middle school students. Principal Maggie Adams was excited to have members of the Masons, a primarily service-oriented organization, visit the school. Adams said that the middle school has been focusing on the importance of service and giving back to the community; over the last year students have participated in fundraisers, pajama drives, food drives, and other community-oriented events.

Throughout the year, students had the opportunity to enter their names into a drawing based on the number of books each student read. The more books read, the more entries into the bike giveaway. Adams thanked the Masons for supporting the school’s literacy goals by offering this incentive.

Jason Plog with Blue Mountain Lodge #67 attended the school assembly on Wednesday, June 14 to hold the drawing for the bikes. From the collected entries, one student from each grade level was drawn at random: Elizabeth Berube, 5th grade; Noah Dereszynski, 6th grade; Emma Engel, 7th grade; and Skylar Love, 8th grade.

The fat tire bikes donated by the Masons are high-quality bikes that can be used in a variety of conditions, including wintertime conditions. The Masons also provided for new bike helmets for each student.

During the assembly Deputy Tyler Gray with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation on bike safety, laws around biking and the use of helmets, and best practices. He also invited questions from the students about safety issues.

Day Mountain Regional Middle School hosts students in fifth through eighth grade from the towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong, along with neighboring communities and the unorganized territories of Salem, Madrid, and Freeman. The school was opened in the former Strong Elementary School building at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. This completes the first full year of operation as the middle school for MSAD 58.

The Books for Bikes program has been offered for over twenty years in the Strong area.