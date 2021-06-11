Local students recognized for Lyme disease awareness artwork

STRATTON – In Maine, the warmer months mean an influx of seasonal insects. While some are mostly a nuisance, others, like ticks, carry diseases such as Lyme disease.

The month of May is known as Lyme Disease Awareness month, and as such the Center for Disease Control and Prevention holds an annual poster contest for Maine students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

This year’s theme of “Stop. Check. Prevent.” was aimed at demonstrating the importance of tick-borne disease prevention and each poster submitted had drawings detailing a specific method for prevention, such as wearing repellant, protective clothing, checking for ticks and being aware of the possibility of ticks in areas where they’re known to be.

A winner from each of the four age groups was selected and received a prize that included a Maine State Parks family day pass and tick removal kits for every student in their classroom. This year’s winners and honorable mentions included two students from Franklin County- Lulu Willauer, a third grader at Stratton Elementary School and Avery Cook, a fourth grader at Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

For Stratton Elementary School students, the poster contest was a collaborative effort between school nurse Trisha Lebeda, who was responsible for the education portion of the learning project, and art teacher Anne Flight.

“Each year we do a unit on vector-borne diseases, and this year we expanded it to include mosquitos,” Lebeda said. “They play games and learn to identify different ticks, and then they use their time in art class to create posters.”

Winner Lulu Willauer declined to make a statement, because she didn’t want to “make anyone who didn’t win feel bad”.

Winning posters and past submissions can be viewed on the Maine CDC’s website.