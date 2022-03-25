Local wrestling club fundraising for trip to regional event

FARMINGTON – The west branch of The Maine Trappers Wrestling Club, a state-wide co-ed club sanctioned under USA Wrestling, is hosting a two-tiered fundraiser to send the girls team on the next step in their journey.

“This is the first time that they’ve had an actual girls’ team from here,” Pamela Smith, mom of a local competitor, said.

The girls team, having recently been to the 2022 Youth New England’s Championships in Hanover, won the championship in the 14U Girls tournament and are moving on to regionals in Pennsylvania.

Smith is proud of her daughter, a student of Mt. Blue Middle School, as a representative of her team and sees the transformative effects of this sport on the entire team.

“You hear about football and basketball, but these kids do amazing things. My daughter went from this shy, insecure little girl to this outspoken, independent, confident wrestler,” Smith said. “These girls are incredible. You have some of these girls who are first time wrestlers, walking out on mats in front of thousands of people—that takes a lot of confidence in yourself, your teammates, and your coaches that led you there.”

The skills developed on the wrestling team teach teamwork as well as independence; they learn and practice together, but they compete independently in their own weight classes.

As the wrestlers get older and compete in areas where wrestling is big, scholarship opportunities become available for wrestlers looking to compete at a college level.

Each member of the team is responsible for their own traveling costs, including hotels, entry fees and food, so competing can be expensive. The Franklin County moms are hosting a dance and a spaghetti dinner at the Elks’ Lodge. A ticket to the dance is $5 per person, and the spaghetti dinner, which will be open to the public, is $5 per person as well. Both events will take place April 15, the dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. and the dance will be from 7 to 11 p.m.

For questions concerning the fundraising events, Sarah Rowe is available at 207-491-6955.